London & Partners Promotes UK Expansion for Indian Businesses

London & Partners, the official promotional agency of the U.K. government, has launched a campaign to inspire businesses in Coimbatore, India to expand their operations to London. The campaign stemmed from a recent media engagement in Coimbatore, featuring Hemin Bharucha, the agency's director for India. In his address, Bharucha emphasized the agency's commitment to aiding Indian companies in establishing a formidable presence in London, with comprehensive support in real estate acquisition and personnel recruitment.

A Surge of Indian Interest in London

The agency has experienced a significant wave of interest from businesses in south Indian cities such as Coimbatore, Chennai, and Madurai. The trend appears to be towards expansion and global reach, with London being the preferred destination. To cater to this growing demand, London & Partners provides assistance to roughly 40 companies each year, fostering their successful launch in London.

India: London's Top Investor

India has consistently shown robust investment in the U.K., especially in London. Over the past two years, India has emerged as the largest investor in the city, a testament to the flourishing economic relations between the two nations. Over 900 Indian companies have ventured into the U.K. market, with more than half of them choosing London as their base, benefiting from the city's strategic location, vibrant business ecosystem, and cultural diversity.

London's Forthcoming Visual Effects Delegation to India

In a noteworthy development, a delegation of London-based visual effects (VFX) companies is planning a visit to India. Their itinerary includes a stopover in Chennai, another city that has demonstrated remarkable interest in London. This initiative signifies London's recognition of India's burgeoning VFX industry and its potential for international collaborations.