London Market Group Welcomes New Board Members for 2024

In a significant development within the London insurance and reinsurance industry, the London Market Group (LMG) has unveiled its new board members for the year 2024. Jane Warren and Claire McDonald have been handpicked to join the LMG board, bringing their extensive industry experience and unique perspectives to the table.

New Faces in the Boardroom

Jane Warren, a stalwart in the insurance industry, is currently serving as the active underwriter for Liberty Specialty Markets' Syndicate 4472 and helming the UK branch for its European operations. Warren will be joining the LMG board as a representative of the Lloyd's Market Association, a significant role given the association's influence in the industry.

On the other hand, Claire McDonald, a member of the executive board for HDI Global SE, has been appointed as the chairwoman of the International Underwriting Association. McDonald's new role signifies a promising step forward in the underwriting landscape.

A Fond Farewell

As the new members step in, the LMG also bids adieu to its departing board members, Matthew Moore and Phil Hobbs. Sean McGovern, the chairman of the London Market Group, expressed heartfelt gratitude towards the outgoing board members for their invaluable contributions to the LMG's mission.

Moore, in particular, received a special commendation for his tenure as chair of the LMG, a period marked by significant strides and advancements for the group.

Unifying London's Insurance and Reinsurance Sectors

The London Market Group plays a pivotal role in unifying London's specialist insurance and reinsurance broking and underwriting sectors. Backed by key industry associations like the International Underwriting Association, Lloyd's of London, the Lloyd's Market Association, and the London and International Insurance Brokers' Association, the LMG continues to foster a strong, collaborative industry environment.

The inclusion of Warren and McDonald in its leadership structure underscores LMG's commitment to harnessing diverse expertise and viewpoints in its pursuit of industry excellence.