London Man Fined for Dangerous Dog Attack on Police Horse in Victoria Park

On 22 March 2023, a distressing incident unfolded in Victoria Park, east London, when a dangerous dog, uncontrolled by its owner, launched an attack on Metropolitan Police horse PH Urbane. This altercation, captured and widely shared on social media, resulted in the horse sustaining significant injuries.

Advertisment

Hakan Niyazi Candermir, identified as the dog's owner, faced legal repercussions for this act of negligence, culminating in a court ruling on 18 January where he was fined and ordered to pay compensation, alongside strict conditions for the dog's future public appearances.

Unprovoked Attack Leads to Substantial Fines

Candermir, from Bow, east London, previously admitted to the offence at Willesden Magistrates Court in September. The court's decision to impose a fine exceeding £1,800, including compensation for the injured police horse, underscores the seriousness with which such incidents are regarded.

Advertisment

Moreover, the court stipulated that the dog must henceforth be muzzled and overseen by an individual no younger than 16 years whenever in public spaces, aiming to prevent future occurrences of similar nature.

PH Urbane's Road to Recovery

PH Urbane suffered eight lacerations requiring stitches to his front legs, chest, and underbelly due to the dog's bites. The horse's recovery journey involved several months of care, first at the Met's equestrian facility and subsequently at The Horse Trust.

Advertisment

Fortunately, PH Urbane has fully recuperated and has resumed his duties with the Metropolitan Police, a testament to the resilience of these noble animals and the dedication of those who care for them.

Legal and Social Implications

The incident has reignited discussions around responsible pet ownership, especially concerning powerful dog breeds capable of causing harm if not adequately controlled. It highlights the importance of adherence to existing regulations designed to safeguard public and animal welfare.

This case also serves as a reminder of the potential legal consequences pet owners face when failing to meet these responsibilities, furthering the conversation on how best to prevent such dangerous encounters in the future.