London Family's Health Crisis: Mould-infested Flat Triggers Child's Hospitalizations

One-year-old Dareen Nuru, a resident of a one-bedroom flat in south London, has been hospitalized six times due to respiratory issues triggered by damp and mould in her home. The Nuru family, including Dareen's parents and four siblings, are grappling with a housing crisis that mirrors the harrowing case of Awaab Ishak, another child who succumbed to a respiratory condition linked to mould. Born with a heart condition, Dareen's health struggles have been intensified by the mouldy conditions at home.

A Desperate Plea for Rehousing

Despite medical professionals recommending an urgent rehousing for the Nuru family, their landlord maintains that the damp and mould problems can only be addressed if the family temporarily vacates the property. However, the family has no alternative place to take refuge. The Lambeth council's environmental officer, in the initial assessment, did not categorize the family's living situation as overcrowded.

Pressure Leads to Reassessment

Following protests spearheaded by the Housing Action Southwark and Lambeth (HASL) group and subsequent media attention, the Nuru family's case was reevaluated. The Lambeth council then reclassified the family as band A on the housing list, underlining a serious medical need for rehousing.

Waiting for a Home Amidst a Housing Crisis

Despite the urgency and recognition of their plight, the Nuru family's wait for a new home could be prolonged due to the high demand and acute shortage of social housing in the area. The council has been criticized for its handling of damp and mould cases, with the Ombudsman ordering compensation for affected residents and internal reviews of council policies. In light of these circumstances, a damp and mould taskforce has been established to tackle the root causes of the issue.