London Bridge Hero Reveals Shift in UK Prison Gang Dynamics: Islamists Take Control

Steve Gallant, the convicted murderer who thwarted a terror attack on London Bridge in 2019, has shed light on the changing power dynamics within UK prisons, attributing a significant shift to the rise of Muslim gangs through violence and religious conversions. Gallant, who was awarded the Queen's Gallantry Medal for his bravery, is poised to deliver a lecture detailing the ascendancy of Islamist extremism in high-security facilities.

Advertisment

Origins of the Power Shift

According to Gallant, the transformation began in earnest following a series of violent incidents at Frankland high-security prison. A notable flashpoint was an attack on Dhiren Barot, an Al-Qaeda operative, which escalated tensions and violence between white and Muslim prisoners. Gallant describes how these events fueled a perception of Frankland as a battleground, leading to an increase in religious conversions and the strengthening of Muslim gangs.

Rise of Islamist Extremism

Advertisment

The backdrop to this shift was the growing number of convicted and suspected Islamist terrorists being incarcerated, altering the prison's social and power structure. Gallant points to the significant rise in Muslim prisoner numbers, with Ministry of Justice data indicating that Muslims accounted for 18 per cent of all inmates in England and Wales as of September last year. This demographic change, according to Gallant, facilitated the dominance of Muslim gangs and the subsequent reduction in inter-gang violence as the new power hierarchy became established.

Challenges and Responses

Despite the apparent calm, Gallant criticizes prison management for their reactive rather than proactive approach to handling the evolving situation, attributing this in part to fears of accusations of racism. Yet, he acknowledges efforts by the Ministry of Justice to counteract gang influence through increased use of segregation units, enhanced security measures, and improved offender behavior programs. Jonathan Hall KC, an independent reviewer of terrorist legislation, echoes Gallant's observations, noting the establishment of sharia courts within prisons and the dominance of Muslim terrorists over certain wings.