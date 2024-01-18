London Bolsters Transport System Against Winter Weather

Transport for London (TfL) and London Councils have rolled out comprehensive strategies to safeguard the functionality of the city’s transport system amid plummeting temperatures and severe winter weather. The city’s transport lifelines, including road, rail, and river routes, are the focus of these coordinated efforts. In addition to collaborating with emergency services, an array of preventive measures are being employed to ensure London remains on the move, come rain, sleet, or snow.

Evading the Ice Trap

To counter the menace of ice accumulation, TfL has deployed de-icing trains en masse and activated thousands of heated rail points across the Underground network. These heated rail points are crucial to maintaining safe travel conditions for passengers. The Docklands Light Railway (DLR), London Overground, and the Elizabeth Line stations have also joined the fight against ice with operational heater points and standby staff teams ready to apply grit when needed.

Keeping the Roads Passable

Aiding in the battle against slippery and hazardous conditions, a substantial supply of salt has been amassed by TfL and the London boroughs. A fleet of road gritters is on standby, ready to brave the cold and ensure that roads remain passable. These gritty warriors work around the clock to minimize disruption and ensure the safety of road users throughout the city.

Stay Informed, Stay Safe

Glynn Barton, TfL’s Chief Operating Officer, has emphasized the tireless efforts of staff to keep the rail and strategic road networks functional. He encourages travelers to stay informed and plan ahead. For up-to-date travel conditions, passengers can use the TfL Go app, visit the TfL website, or follow TfL on social media. In times of cold and icy weather, these platforms become crucial touchpoints for navigating the city safely and efficiently.