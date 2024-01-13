en English
London Basement ‘Studio’ on Sale for £155,000 Sparks Investment Interest

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:39 am EST
London Basement 'Studio' on Sale for £155,000 Sparks Investment Interest

London’s real estate market is known for its exorbitant prices, yet a recent listing has caused a stir. A basement ‘studio’ located in Crouch End, a desirable part of the city, has hit the market at a comparatively ‘bargain’ price of £155,000. The property, with its exposed brickwork and lone toilet, has been met with mixed reactions. Some have labelled it a ‘dungeon’, while estate agents, and potential buyers see it as an investment opportunity.

A Potential Investment Opportunity

The compact studio, despite its modest amenities, is being marketed as a potential investment. Estate agents assert that with the appropriate permissions, the space could be converted into a self-contained flat. The property comes with a significant 125-year leasehold, leaving ample time for renovations and personalizations. It’s location, a mile from Turnpike Lane Underground Station and a mere six miles from central London, adds to its appeal, placing residents within easy reach of amenities and transit options.

Market Comparison and Potential

London’s property market is diverse, with studio apartments ranging from £200,000 to £695,000, located in various areas like Wandsworth, Brondesbury Park, Dollis Hill, and more. However, this basement studio’s price point sets it apart from the crowd. The average price of properties in the same area is around half a million pounds, making this studio a potential steal for the right buyer. Furthermore, the property’s unique character offers a chance for homeowners and investors to create their dream home with significant work, and potentially reap the rewards of their investment in the long term.

London’s Basement Living

Basement living in London is not uncommon, with multiple listings for basement apartments in the city, including Ontario, ranging from $475 to $2050. These apartments vary in size, location, and amenities, with some offering fully furnished units and others including utilities. The demand for these properties signifies the potential of the Crouch End ‘studio’, and the opportunities it may offer to the right buyer.

United Kingdom
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

