en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Travel & Tourism

London and Edinburgh Usher in 2024 with Grand Firework Displays

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:12 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 3:16 am EST
London and Edinburgh Usher in 2024 with Grand Firework Displays

As the clock struck midnight, marking the arrival of 2024, skies above London and Edinburgh were set ablaze with grand firework displays, captivating tens of thousands of spectators. These New Year’s celebrations, steeped in tradition and known for their spectacle, unveiled a dazzling array of fireworks and drone shows, casting a mesmerizing glow over both cities.

Edinburgh’s Hogmanay and London’s ‘A Place for Everyone’

The Hogmanay celebrations in Edinburgh saw approximately six tonnes of fireworks explode in the sky, attracting around 50,000 people on the streets. The city was celebrating its 30th year of festivities in style. London, hosting Europe’s largest annual firework display, set off over 12,000 fireworks and illuminated the city with 430 lights, viewed by more than 100,000 ticket-holders along the Thames. The theme for London’s celebration, ‘A Place for Everyone’, radiated an inclusive message to the world, underscoring the city’s commitment to unity and diversity.

Global Celebration Amidst Tensions

While London and Edinburgh were immersed in their celebrations, similar events took place worldwide. Cities including Paris, Berlin, Athens, Dubai, Sydney, Auckland, Bangkok, and Bali, showcased their own impressive pyrotechnics. However, the ongoing wars in Ukraine and Gaza cast a somber shadow over some festivities, resulting in heightened tensions and increased security measures in several European cities. Some Russian firework displays were cancelled following Ukrainian missile strikes.

A Symbol of Hope, Joy, and Unity

The New Year’s fireworks in London and Edinburgh are more than just a spectacle – they are a symbol of hope, joy, and unity. Despite previous events being affected by weather conditions, the 2024 celebrations went off without any issues. As the cities heralded the new year with these breathtaking displays, they also conveyed their vibrant cultural scenes and their capacity to host large-scale events that draw global attention. Amidst the crackle and boom of fireworks, the world was reminded of the human spirit’s resilience and the enduring allure of unity and inclusivity.

0
Travel & Tourism United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Health and Safety Take Center Stage in Holiday Travel Plans

By BNN Correspondents

Marrakech Holiday Nightmare: Liza Carmel's Disastrous Experience with loveholidays

By BNN Correspondents

Navigating the Multilayered Maze of Marijuana Laws and Air Travel

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Sydney Welcomes 2024 with Spectacular New Year Fireworks

By Geeta Pillai

The UK Paves the Way for Frictionless Travel with 'Intelligent Border' ...
@Travel & Tourism · 24 mins
The UK Paves the Way for Frictionless Travel with 'Intelligent Border' ...
heart comment 0
Jaisalmer Fort: A Living Heritage Site Facing Modern Challenges

By Rafia Tasleem

Jaisalmer Fort: A Living Heritage Site Facing Modern Challenges
Shimla’s New Year Tourism Hits Unexpected Low, Stirs Debate

By Rafia Tasleem

Shimla's New Year Tourism Hits Unexpected Low, Stirs Debate
Kosovo Citizens Enjoy Visa-Free Travel to Schengen Zone

By Salman Akhtar

Kosovo Citizens Enjoy Visa-Free Travel to Schengen Zone
Gibraltar Welcomes 2024 Amidst Global New Year’s Celebrations

By Momen Zellmi

Gibraltar Welcomes 2024 Amidst Global New Year's Celebrations
Latest Headlines
World News
Anambra State Government Suspends Amawbia Community Election Amid Security Concerns
20 seconds
Anambra State Government Suspends Amawbia Community Election Amid Security Concerns
West Bengal Declares Bengali New Year Day 'State Day', Adopts New State Song
38 seconds
West Bengal Declares Bengali New Year Day 'State Day', Adopts New State Song
Zambia's Economic Transition: A Tale of Challenge and Resilience
40 seconds
Zambia's Economic Transition: A Tale of Challenge and Resilience
Cycling Community in Shock as Rohan Dennis Charged with Wife's Death
1 min
Cycling Community in Shock as Rohan Dennis Charged with Wife's Death
Pastor Adeboye's Prophecies for 2024: Hardships, Opportunities, and Medical Breakthroughs
2 mins
Pastor Adeboye's Prophecies for 2024: Hardships, Opportunities, and Medical Breakthroughs
NEC Approves Voter List for Cambodia's Upcoming Elections
3 mins
NEC Approves Voter List for Cambodia's Upcoming Elections
IIT-BHU Gang Rape: Three Arrested Amidst Student Protests and Political Accusations
4 mins
IIT-BHU Gang Rape: Three Arrested Amidst Student Protests and Political Accusations
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Under Fire: Alleged Secret Meetings Stir Conservative Party Backlash
5 mins
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Under Fire: Alleged Secret Meetings Stir Conservative Party Backlash
North Korea's Surprise Broadcast: A New Propaganda Strategy?
5 mins
North Korea's Surprise Broadcast: A New Propaganda Strategy?
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
17 mins
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
21 mins
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
23 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
33 mins
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
35 mins
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
57 mins
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
1 hour
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
In Memoriam: Remembering Influential Figures We Lost in 2023
1 hour
In Memoriam: Remembering Influential Figures We Lost in 2023
Faith and Devotion Usher in New Year 2024: A Global Perspective
1 hour
Faith and Devotion Usher in New Year 2024: A Global Perspective

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app