Lock in High Savings Rates Now, Warns Hargreaves Lansdown

In an unprecedented shift in the savings landscape, the Head of Active Savings at Hargreaves Lansdown PLC, Mark Hicks, has issued an urgent call to savers. As the Bank of England (BoE) keeps the base rate steady at 5.25%, Hicks advises savers to swiftly lock in savings rates of 5% or more, warning these favorable rates may evaporate soon.

Unfolding Scenario in Savings Market

The savings market has been gripped by a significant decline in fixed rates, more so for longer-dated products. The one-year fixed rate, for instance, has plummeted by over 40 basis points. In contrast, easy access rates have held their ground, leading to a record low difference of a mere eight basis points between the top one-year fixed rate and the leading easy access rate.

In the current market, the top one-year fixed rate stands at 5.3%, while the leading easy access rate hovers at 5.22%. This suggests an almost equal return for savers, regardless of the savings product they opt for.

Hicks attributes these drastic market changes not to the prevailing base rate, but to the anticipation of interest rate cuts in 2024 by central banks worldwide. He predicts that the window to secure 5% savings rates is closing rapidly, hinting at the emergence of an unusual scenario where easy access products might offer higher rates than fixed rate savings products.

Looking Back at 2023

The year 2023 was a favorable one for savers, with solid interest rates of around 5% or higher on certificates of deposit, earning substantial interest on substantial savings. However, the interest accrued on CDs and high yield savings accounts will be taxable on 2023 federal income tax returns, potentially culminating in a tax shock for some savers. The average national rate on a one-year CD ascended to 1.96% in the last week of 2023, a noticeable rise from the 1.39% in 2022.

Various high-interest savings accounts were offering APY rates well above 5% last year, with banks offering one-year fixed savings accounts at interest rates between 5.2% to 5.5%. Money market accounts were also an attractive option, with annual percentage yields (APYs) reaching up to 5.30%. However, savers are now urged to act swiftly to secure the best rates before they vanish.