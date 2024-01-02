en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Travel & Tourism

Loch Ness Monster Enthusiast Claims to Capture New Video Evidence

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:01 am EST
Loch Ness Monster Enthusiast Claims to Capture New Video Evidence

Avid Loch Ness Monster pursuer, Eoin O’Faodhagain, asserts that he has obtained fresh video proof of the mythical creature. The video showcases a 10-foot-long wake in the water, a phenomenon he contends is not consistent with any recognized creature inhabiting Loch Ness. O’Faodhagain, who has reported around two dozen sightings since 2017, noted that the wake continued in a straight line for the entire four-minute video, leading him to theorize that it could indeed be the elusive monster.

O’Faodhagain’s Persistence and Observations

O’Faodhagain’s conviction finds resonance in the assertions of author Andy McGrath, who hypothesizes that the Loch Ness Monster and similar entities in the UK could potentially be ‘plesiosaur-like’ animals or ‘living fossils.’ McGrath has closely examined various lakes and the debates surrounding these enigmatic entities, making references to the Monster of Lake Windermere, the Beast of Falmouth Bay, and the Thames River Monster as other instances of unexplained aquatic creatures in the UK. He is in the course of preparing a book on these phenomena, slated for publication in 2024.

The Loch Ness Monster in 2023

Last year, 2023, witnessed a total of nine reported sightings of the Loch Ness Monster. Several theories have been proposed about the monster’s biological makeup, sparking increased interest and the deployment of new technology for monster hunting. Various individuals reported observing strange shapes and movements in the Loch, with some offering detailed accounts and even producing photographs of the alleged sightings.

Debunking Other Explanations

O’Faodhagain dismissed other explanations such as seals, large fish, otters, or eels, citing the distinct swimming patterns and wakes they create. His unwavering belief in the existence of the legendary monster and his relentless pursuit to prove it continue to captivate Loch Ness enthusiasts and skeptics alike.

0
Travel & Tourism United Kingdom Wildlife
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

NAHCON Extends 2024 Hajj Payment Deadline to Facilitate Greater Participation

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Walt Disney World to Announce Summer 2024 Discounts

By BNN Correspondents

Indian Railways Announces Special Trains for Sankranti Festival Season

By Dil Bar Irshad

North Carolina Aquariums to Close Temporarily: A Renewed Focus on Animal Well-being and Conservation

By BNN Correspondents

2024: A New Era in US Hospitality with the Opening of Landmark Hotels ...
@Travel & Tourism · 13 mins
2024: A New Era in US Hospitality with the Opening of Landmark Hotels ...
heart comment 0
Spain: A Hidden Gem for Affordable Skiing

By Salman Khan

Spain: A Hidden Gem for Affordable Skiing
Eden Prairie Tops Touropia’s Best Cities to Live in Minnesota

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Eden Prairie Tops Touropia's Best Cities to Live in Minnesota
Neven Maguire Returns with New Food Trails Series, Exploring Portuguese Cuisine

By BNN Correspondents

Neven Maguire Returns with New Food Trails Series, Exploring Portuguese Cuisine
Scotland Poised to Captivate World Travelers in 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Scotland Poised to Captivate World Travelers in 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
12 JS polls: Armed forces to be deployed from tomorrow
25 seconds
12 JS polls: Armed forces to be deployed from tomorrow
Mombasa High Court Dismisses Petition Challenging Private Hospital Charges
35 seconds
Mombasa High Court Dismisses Petition Challenging Private Hospital Charges
Cody Garbrandt: A Tale of Resilience, Redemption, and Desire for the UFC Title
2 mins
Cody Garbrandt: A Tale of Resilience, Redemption, and Desire for the UFC Title
Dallas Cowboys Eyeing Wisconsin's Braelon Allen for Potential Draft: A Deep Dive
2 mins
Dallas Cowboys Eyeing Wisconsin's Braelon Allen for Potential Draft: A Deep Dive
Amazon Rolls Out Major Discounts on Breville Juicers to Boost Healthy Routines in 2024
2 mins
Amazon Rolls Out Major Discounts on Breville Juicers to Boost Healthy Routines in 2024
Sharon Osbourne at 71: Reflecting on Life, Controversies, and Lessons Learned
2 mins
Sharon Osbourne at 71: Reflecting on Life, Controversies, and Lessons Learned
dvLED Technology: The Game Changer in Esports
2 mins
dvLED Technology: The Game Changer in Esports
BDF Pharmaceuticals Launches BDENZA: A Significant Leap in Prostate Cancer Treatment
3 mins
BDF Pharmaceuticals Launches BDENZA: A Significant Leap in Prostate Cancer Treatment
WWE Superstar Sami Zayn Sustains Severe Head Injury: Concerns Over His Recovery Loom Large
3 mins
WWE Superstar Sami Zayn Sustains Severe Head Injury: Concerns Over His Recovery Loom Large
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
2 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
4 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
8 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
8 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
9 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app