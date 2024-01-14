en English
Location Trumps Condition: Neglected Notting Hill Cottage Listed for £1.75 Million

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 14, 2024 at 4:28 am EST
Location Trumps Condition: Neglected Notting Hill Cottage Listed for £1.75 Million

In the heart of Notting Hill, a neighborhood known for its vibrant houses, fashionable boutiques, and the iconic film bearing its name, an abandoned four-bedroom cottage stands as a testament to the power of location in the real estate market. Despite its neglected state, this property has been listed for sale at a staggering £1.75 million, underscoring the premium placed on prime London locations.

The High Cost of Potential

This coveted property, located next to Avondale Park in West London, was initially a humble abode for the park keeper. However, with its prime location within the Avondale Park Conservation Area, the cottage represents a ‘unique opportunity’ and a ‘perfect blank canvas’ for buyers, in the words of the selling agents. The property, which requires complete refurbishment, spans 1,028 square feet and includes external storage and small front and rear gardens. The fact that it only houses a single bathroom does little to diminish its appeal.

Location Over Condition

The property’s price tag reflects the desirability of its location more than its current condition. Notting Hill is a sought-after neighborhood, close to the upscale shops and bars of Holland Park, with numerous dining options within a short distance. The house also enjoys a special allure due to its proximity to Avondale Park, adding to its potential value post-renovation. Despite its current energy efficiency rating of G, experts believe it could rise to D with the right improvements.

The London Housing Market’s Competitive Nature

This sale exemplifies the cutthroat nature of the London housing market, where scarcity of available properties in prestigious neighborhoods pushes prices skyward, even for homes needing extensive refurbishment. This house, which last changed hands in 2015 for the same asking price of £1.75 million, consistently commands high values due to its coveted location. The astronomical price for a home in such a state of disrepair is a clear indication of the relentless demand for properties in prime London areas. As this trend continues, we can expect to see more such ‘neglected gems’ fetching top dollar in the capital’s real estate market.

United Kingdom
Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

