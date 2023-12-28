Storm Gerrit Unleashes Localized Tornado, Devastating Greater Manchester Communities

In the wake of Storm Gerrit, a localized tornado has wreaked havoc in Greater Manchester, causing extensive damage to properties and triggering a mass evacuation of residents. The incident, which occurred amid the storm’s aftermath, saw wind speeds reaching up to 80mph, leading to power outages in 14,000 homes.

Tornado Strikes Greater Manchester

The tornado, most severe in Stalybridge, Tameside, resulted in major damage to houses. The Greater Manchester Police declared a major incident, following numerous distress calls received around 11:45 pm. Despite the extensive material damage, no injuries have been reported, a fortunate reprieve amidst the calamity.

Storm Gerrit’s Continued Impact

Storm Gerrit’s effects continue to echo across the United Kingdom, with power restoration efforts still underway. Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) are attempting to restore power, particularly in the northeast and Shetland, where blocked roads, flooding, and snow have hampered access to faults.

While some services, like train travel, have resumed following repair of a signalling problem in the East Midlands, others remain suspended due to separate incidents. The Great Western Railway and Elizabeth line services between London Paddington and Reading are among those still on hold.

Flood Warnings and Alerts Across the UK

Flooding continues to pose a significant threat, with numerous flood warnings and alerts in place across the country. England currently has 24 flood warnings and 157 flood alerts, Scotland has 17 alerts and 13 warnings, and Wales has a warning and 33 alerts.

Restoring full network services is anticipated to be a protracted process, especially for customers in rural areas, who could face power outages for up to 48 hours. Fallen trees and blocked railways have added to the travel disruptions, with some lines remaining closed and others experiencing diversions.