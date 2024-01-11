Local Pub Battles Rising Floodwaters in the Wake of Storm Henk

Storm Henk, a name that has become synonymous with devastation, has left its indelible mark on the UK. Its relentless downpour has inundated the Midlands, the West Country, and a slew of other areas, transforming the vibrant tapestry of local life into a landscape of loss and damage. A prime example of this devastation is the Flowing Spring pub in Playhatch, a beloved local hub nestled between Reading and Henley on Thames and cherished by residents of Berkshire and South Oxfordshire.

The Rising Waters

Hazel Lucas, one of the pub’s owners, recounts the escalating challenges they face. The current levels of flooding surpass even the extremes of the past fourteen years, dwarfing the flood levels of 2013/14. The pub’s garden and car park, usually abuzz with patrons, now resemble a lake more than a leisure spot, with water depths reaching up to four feet at the car park’s lowest point.

The Struggle to Stay Afloat

Despite the adversity, the Flowing Spring pub is open and ready to serve its patrons. Signs and posters dot the front of the establishment, signaling their operational status to passersby. Yet, many assume the pub is closed or simply stop to marvel at the floodwaters before moving on, leaving the pub’s staff waiting for the much-needed customer support. This, Lucas highlights, is a crucial time when the community’s patronage can make a real difference.

A Wider Impact

Beyond the Flowing Spring pub, the flooding has wreaked havoc on countless local businesses, from farms to pubs to hotel complexes. In Cambridgeshire, the Oliver Cromwell pub and the Pike and Eel hotel complex bear testament to Storm Henk’s destructive power. Floodwaters have invaded the pub’s cellar, ruining stock and imposing a financial burden that runs into the thousands of pounds. The hotel’s holiday chalets are out of action, and the riverside bar remains submerged.

The UK government has pledged over £6 billion to safeguard properties from flooding and provide relief to affected households and businesses. The Environment Agency has issued flood warnings, dispatched staff and pumps, and installed temporary defenses in a bid to shield communities. However, as the waters continue to rise, the question remains: Will these measures be enough to stem the tide of this unprecedented crisis?