en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Local Pub Battles Rising Floodwaters in the Wake of Storm Henk

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:06 am EST
Local Pub Battles Rising Floodwaters in the Wake of Storm Henk

Storm Henk, a name that has become synonymous with devastation, has left its indelible mark on the UK. Its relentless downpour has inundated the Midlands, the West Country, and a slew of other areas, transforming the vibrant tapestry of local life into a landscape of loss and damage. A prime example of this devastation is the Flowing Spring pub in Playhatch, a beloved local hub nestled between Reading and Henley on Thames and cherished by residents of Berkshire and South Oxfordshire.

The Rising Waters

Hazel Lucas, one of the pub’s owners, recounts the escalating challenges they face. The current levels of flooding surpass even the extremes of the past fourteen years, dwarfing the flood levels of 2013/14. The pub’s garden and car park, usually abuzz with patrons, now resemble a lake more than a leisure spot, with water depths reaching up to four feet at the car park’s lowest point.

The Struggle to Stay Afloat

Despite the adversity, the Flowing Spring pub is open and ready to serve its patrons. Signs and posters dot the front of the establishment, signaling their operational status to passersby. Yet, many assume the pub is closed or simply stop to marvel at the floodwaters before moving on, leaving the pub’s staff waiting for the much-needed customer support. This, Lucas highlights, is a crucial time when the community’s patronage can make a real difference.

A Wider Impact

Beyond the Flowing Spring pub, the flooding has wreaked havoc on countless local businesses, from farms to pubs to hotel complexes. In Cambridgeshire, the Oliver Cromwell pub and the Pike and Eel hotel complex bear testament to Storm Henk’s destructive power. Floodwaters have invaded the pub’s cellar, ruining stock and imposing a financial burden that runs into the thousands of pounds. The hotel’s holiday chalets are out of action, and the riverside bar remains submerged.

The UK government has pledged over £6 billion to safeguard properties from flooding and provide relief to affected households and businesses. The Environment Agency has issued flood warnings, dispatched staff and pumps, and installed temporary defenses in a bid to shield communities. However, as the waters continue to rise, the question remains: Will these measures be enough to stem the tide of this unprecedented crisis?

0
Business United Kingdom Weather
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
3 mins ago
Wiltshire Council to Secure Salisbury City Hall's Future with Long-term Lease
In a bid to secure the future of Salisbury’s City Hall as a thriving entertainment hub, Wiltshire Council has decided to offer a long-term lease for the venue. Despite grappling with a repair bill nearing 2 million to ensure the safety of the venue, the council remains steadfast in its commitment to reopening and sustaining
Wiltshire Council to Secure Salisbury City Hall's Future with Long-term Lease
TechnipFMC to Host Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call, Highlights Integrated Energy Solutions
7 mins ago
TechnipFMC to Host Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call, Highlights Integrated Energy Solutions
R&R Surf: A Wave of Diversity and Inclusivity in Chula Vista's Water Sports Scene
7 mins ago
R&R Surf: A Wave of Diversity and Inclusivity in Chula Vista's Water Sports Scene
Shelley Washburn Assumes Role as Vice President, Marketing and CMO at Group 1 Automotive
4 mins ago
Shelley Washburn Assumes Role as Vice President, Marketing and CMO at Group 1 Automotive
Allient Inc. Acquires SNC Manufacturing: A Strategic Move in Power Technology
4 mins ago
Allient Inc. Acquires SNC Manufacturing: A Strategic Move in Power Technology
Tesla Temporarily Suspends Production at Berlin Factory Amid Red Sea Conflict
6 mins ago
Tesla Temporarily Suspends Production at Berlin Factory Amid Red Sea Conflict
Latest Headlines
World News
Toronto's Challenges: Brewing Concerns, Healthcare Crisis, and Tax Hikes
3 mins
Toronto's Challenges: Brewing Concerns, Healthcare Crisis, and Tax Hikes
Walk-On Player Griffin Waiss Seeks New Opportunities via Transfer Portal
3 mins
Walk-On Player Griffin Waiss Seeks New Opportunities via Transfer Portal
UK and US Unite in Coordinated Strikes Against Houthi Rebels
3 mins
UK and US Unite in Coordinated Strikes Against Houthi Rebels
Ga-DOTA-CCK-66: A Beacon of Hope for Medullary Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment
4 mins
Ga-DOTA-CCK-66: A Beacon of Hope for Medullary Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment
Punjab's Healthcare Minister Advocates for Higher Legal Marriage Age for Girls
4 mins
Punjab's Healthcare Minister Advocates for Higher Legal Marriage Age for Girls
Amia Ocanas: The Rising Star of Glades Day's Girls' Soccer Team
4 mins
Amia Ocanas: The Rising Star of Glades Day's Girls' Soccer Team
NBA Report Challenges the Effectiveness of Load Management in Reducing Injuries
6 mins
NBA Report Challenges the Effectiveness of Load Management in Reducing Injuries
Transition and Triumph: Northeastern Women's Hockey Braces for Beanpot Tournament
6 mins
Transition and Triumph: Northeastern Women's Hockey Braces for Beanpot Tournament
Breastfeeding in Infants' Early Months Lowers Risk of Childhood Obesity: Study
7 mins
Breastfeeding in Infants' Early Months Lowers Risk of Childhood Obesity: Study
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
4 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
5 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
5 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
7 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
7 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
8 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
10 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
10 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
11 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app