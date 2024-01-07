Lloyds Bank Foundation Awards £3m to Boost Racial Equity

In a move signalling commitment to racial equity, the Lloyds Bank Foundation for England and Wales has bestowed grants amounting to £3 million to 39 small charities and Community Interest Companies (CICs) across England and Wales. The funding, to be disbursed over the span of three years, forms part of the foundation’s Racial Equity Programme. The beneficiaries include PEP Enterprise and Pendle Women’s Forum, both stationed in East Lancashire.

Nurturing Communities Through Financial Aid and Support

The grants are aimed at fortifying communities grappling with racial disparities, a situation exacerbated by the pandemic and the ongoing cost of living crisis. Focused on helping individuals overcome poverty and reach their potential, the funds will be utilized to support marginalized communities. This includes Black, Asian, and minority ethnic (BAME) groups, refugees, and asylum seekers, through educational, employment, and empowerment initiatives.

Strengthening Charities and CICs

Beyond the provision of financial aid, the foundation has pledged to offer developmental support to the charities and CICs. This assistance is intended to enhance their skills, adapt to challenges, and secure additional funding. In effect, it will bolster their capacity to serve the communities they cater to and increase their resilience in the face of adversities.

Addressing Racial Injustices and Disparities

André Clarke, director of charity development at Lloyds Bank Foundation for England and Wales, underlined the indispensable role of these charities in tackling racial injustices. He stressed the necessity of investment to support their work in delivering essential services to those affected by systemic and institutional racism. The grants represent not only a financial commitment but also a recognition of the tireless efforts of these organizations to alleviate the impact of racial inequality.