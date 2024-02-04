Lloyds Bank Ends Mobile Banking Hubs: Rural Communities Face Setback

In a significant blow to rural communities, particularly the elderly, Lloyds Bank has unveiled plans to discontinue its mobile banking hub service in smaller towns, such as Cricklade in Wiltshire and Fairford in Gloucestershire. Launched in 2018, these mobile units, operating from vans visiting market squares and car parks, offered banking services to those in hard-to-reach areas. The termination of this service, slated for May, follows a reduction in the frequency of visits post-lockdown due to a reported decrease in usage.

The Impact of Service Discontinuation

The closure of the mobile banking hub service leaves residents, many of whom are pensioners, with limited options for accessing cash. Alternatives such as the Post Office are available, but for many, this involves travelling considerable distances to the nearest bank branch. This situation has sparked concerns over both digital and transport poverty. The digital divide becomes apparent as not all residents are comfortable with online banking, and transport poverty manifests in those who have lost their ability to drive and now face challenges in accessing banking services.

A Broader Trend of Declining Services

The discontinuation of Lloyds' mobile hubs is seen as a part of a wider trend of declining high street services, raising concerns about the impact on elderly populations who may find it challenging to adapt to the shift towards the digitalization of essential services. Local officials and Members of Parliament have expressed their disappointment over the decision, emphasizing the importance of in-person banking services for the community.

Discrepancies in Usage Figures

There have been noted discrepancies between Lloyds' reported usage figures and observed customer queues. While the bank cites a decrease in usage as the reason for discontinuing the service, those on the ground have observed queues of customers waiting to use the mobile banking hubs, indicating a continued need for these services. This discrepancy raises questions about the validity of the bank's decision and its potential impact on the communities it serves.