Llanyrafon Community Grants and Citizen’s Award: Celebrating Local Contributions and Service

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:05 am EST
On December 14, a heartening event unfolded at the Llanyrafon Social Club where the community council chairman Cllr Sean O’Dobhain presented cheques to various local groups and organisations. This gesture was part of the community grants programme, a vigilant effort to celebrate community volunteers’ endeavors and provide financial support to those bearing the brunt of member loss and closures during the pandemic.

Grant Distribution: Aiding Community Growth

Grants, ranging from £150 to £250, were awarded to many groups, offering a financial lifeline to many. However, larger grants found their way to the Congress Theatre, Citizens Advice Torfaen, and Cwmbran Centre for Young People. These institutions, integral to community life, received substantial support, enabling them to continue their operations and reach out to more individuals.

Cllr O’Dobhain: The Community’s Catalyst

In his address, Cllr O’Dobhain emphasized the importance of the grants in supporting community passions, interests, and goals. The event served not just as a grant distribution ceremony but also as a platform to encourage and celebrate local contributions. The Community Grants Programme aims to aid these groups in expanding their reach and positively impacting more individuals’ lives.

The Citizen’s Award: Honouring Local Heroism

Alongside the grant distribution, another significant event took place. Cllr Stewart Matthews presented the Citizen’s Award to Paul Austin. Austin, a local resident, has been instrumental in keeping the local area, particularly Stonebridge Park, clean and litter-free. His voluntary efforts, dedicated to ensuring his community remains a pleasant place to live, have not gone unnoticed. His unpaid work and the spirit of service he embodies were duly recognized and celebrated.

United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

