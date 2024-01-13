en English
Italy

Lizzy Caplan and Tom Riley: A Private Tale of Love and Family

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:22 pm EST
Lizzy Caplan and Tom Riley: A Private Tale of Love and Family

A tale of two stars, Lizzy Caplan and Tom Riley, who found love in the lens flare of a movie set, have woven a narrative of romance and privacy since their marriage in 2017. The actors, who cherish their personal life away from the public eye, are also proud parents to their son, Alfie.

Love Bloomed Amid Action Cuts

The couple first crossed paths during the filming of ‘Allied’ in London, back in 2015. Unforeseen circumstances led to a comical and memorable incident where Riley accidentally injured his eye with a cactus needle in an attempt to impress Caplan. This quirky episode marked the beginning of their dating journey, adding a touch of humor to their love story.

A Grand Italian Wedding

Their love culminated into a grand wedding in 2017 on the breath-taking Amalfi coast in Italy. The event was graced with several celebrity guests, adding a dash of glamour to their intimate celebration. Despite their public personas, both Caplan and Riley have maintained a low profile, choosing to keep their relationship and family life private.

Off-Screen Lives of the Stars

Riley, originally from Maidstone, England, is an accomplished actor with a rich background in the performing arts. Having studied at Birmingham University and the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art, he has been acting since the tender age of four. His roles are diverse, ranging from his portrayal of Leonardo da Vinci in ‘Da Vinci’s Demons’ to various television and film projects.

Caplan, on the other hand, has been open about the joy of motherhood. In various interviews, she has lauded Riley as an exceptional father and expressed her gratitude for their family life. Their son, Alfie, born in 2021, has brought immense joy to the couple, as evident from their shared anecdotes.

0
Italy United Kingdom
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

