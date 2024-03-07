Liz Jensen Shares Grief and Hope in 'Your Wild and Precious Life', Woman's Hour Tackles Business Hurdles, and The Impact of Porn on Relationships Explored

Liz Jensen, a renowned author, turned her personal tragedy into a powerful memoir, 'Your Wild and Precious Life', capturing the essence of grief, hope, and rebellion following the untimely death of her son, Raphael, a dedicated wildlife biologist and environmental activist. Raphael's sudden demise in 2020, at the age of 25, due to an undiagnosed heart condition, thrust Jensen into a journey of profound sorrow and reflection. This memoir not only chronicles her coping mechanism but also serves as a testament to Raphael's impactful life and work with Extinction Rebellion.

Empowering Female Entrepreneurs

In an effort to spotlight the challenges faced by female entrepreneurs in the UK, Woman's Hour is embarking on a special journey to the nation's most difficult place for women to establish a business. BBC Sheffield's Paulette Edwards will join Emma to unveil the location and detail Woman's Hour's initiative to support and uplift women in the business sector. This segment aims to shed light on the obstacles and provide a platform for discussion and potential solutions.

Confronting the Influence of Pornography

Continuing the dialogue on the pervasive impact of pornography on sex and relationships, Ena Miller speaks with 'Sophie' (a pseudonym), who candidly shares her experiences and the negative effects porn has had on her and her partners' sexual expectations and desires. This conversation is part of a broader series aimed at opening up discussions around the often-taboo subject of pornography, its consumption, and its tangible impact on individuals and their relationships.

Legacy and Memory Explored on Stage

The play 'The Hills of California', currently captivating audiences in London, delves into deep questions of legacy, memory, and familial bonds. Set in Blackpool in 1976, it follows the Webb Sisters as they return to their mother's dilapidated guest house during her final days. Olivier award-winning actor Laura Donnelly brings to life the character of Veronica, the dying mother, in a performance that alongside Emma, explores the nuances of how we are remembered by our children and the legacies we leave behind.

