en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Disaster

Living in Fear: Catcliffe Residents Face a Flood-Stricken Future

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:18 pm EST
Living in Fear: Catcliffe Residents Face a Flood-Stricken Future

The residents of Catcliffe, Rotherham, are grappling with a future filled with the specter of recurrent floods. The community, already reduced to a state of constant vigilance following a series of devastating flood warnings, is living in an atmosphere of uncertainty and dread.

Storms Henk and Babet: The Twin Calamities

Storm Henk, the most recent disaster, wreaked havoc across the UK, leading to several hundred flood warnings by the Environment Agency. The storm caused rivers like the Severn, Don, and Ouse to burst their banks, raising fears of more flooding in South Yorkshire and North Yorkshire. The catastrophe was further exacerbated by the previous havoc caused by Storm Babet, from which many residents are yet to recover.

A Community in Crisis

Chris Lloyd, a 55-year-old resident of Catcliffe, articulates the plight of families who have seen their lives upended. For many, the floods didn’t merely wash away their homes but also their peace of mind. Lloyd underscores that the inability to relocate, primarily due to financial constraints, has left many residents feeling trapped.

The Human Toll of The Disaster

Several families, such as Lynsey France, her partner, their son, and their dog, have been forced to live in caravans on their property, with their homes remaining uninhabitable. The family, who lost most of their possessions in the Storm Babet floods, found their insurance had lapsed when they needed it the most. The meager financial assistance has been a drop in the ocean, and the impact on their family life and mental well-being is enormous.

Voices of Criticism and Demand for Action

Residents like Jane and Roy Sharp, who are also living in a caravan, criticize the authorities for their lack of preventive measures and maintenance. The community’s ire is further stoked by the continued development on flood-prone land. The outcry is clear: they demand more support and a sustainable plan to secure their future against the increasing threat of floods.

0
Disaster United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Disaster

See more
46 mins ago
The Monongah Mining Disaster: A Tragic Reminder of the Costs of Coal Mining
The history of coal mining in the United States, particularly in West Virginia, is marked by significant achievements and catastrophic disasters. One of the most devastating incidents occurred on December 6, 1907, in Monongah, when a tragic explosion at Consolidation Coal Company’s No. 6 and No. 8 mines led to the loss of 361 miners’
The Monongah Mining Disaster: A Tragic Reminder of the Costs of Coal Mining
J. Walter Cameron Center's 'Laptop Relief Program': Aiding Wildfire Victims in Maui
1 hour ago
J. Walter Cameron Center's 'Laptop Relief Program': Aiding Wildfire Victims in Maui
Fire Incident at Mohawk Industries: Quick Response and Effective Teamwork Saves the Day
1 hour ago
Fire Incident at Mohawk Industries: Quick Response and Effective Teamwork Saves the Day
Fire Engulfs Portland Mercado, Market Sustains Significant Damage
49 mins ago
Fire Engulfs Portland Mercado, Market Sustains Significant Damage
Fire Ravages Vacant Gault Middle School in Tacoma, Raises Community Concerns
50 mins ago
Fire Ravages Vacant Gault Middle School in Tacoma, Raises Community Concerns
House Fire in Nepean Results in a Destroyed Residence and Displaced Occupants
1 hour ago
House Fire in Nepean Results in a Destroyed Residence and Displaced Occupants
Latest Headlines
World News
The Evolution of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu: The Rise of Leg Locks and Heel Hooks
21 seconds
The Evolution of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu: The Rise of Leg Locks and Heel Hooks
Conor McGregor Honors Irish Heritage and Announces UFC Return
29 seconds
Conor McGregor Honors Irish Heritage and Announces UFC Return
Richard Holliday Returns to Major League Wrestling, Eyes MLW World Heavyweight Championship
59 seconds
Richard Holliday Returns to Major League Wrestling, Eyes MLW World Heavyweight Championship
Vermont Representatives Defend State's Unique Approach to School Choice
1 min
Vermont Representatives Defend State's Unique Approach to School Choice
Vermont Legislature Convenes with Key Focus on Flood Recovery, Opioid Crisis, and Housing
2 mins
Vermont Legislature Convenes with Key Focus on Flood Recovery, Opioid Crisis, and Housing
Rory McIlroy Revises View on LIV Golf: A Shift Towards Understanding
2 mins
Rory McIlroy Revises View on LIV Golf: A Shift Towards Understanding
Chelsea FC Signs New Sponsorship Deal with Cryptocurrency Company BingX
2 mins
Chelsea FC Signs New Sponsorship Deal with Cryptocurrency Company BingX
Medicare Premium Double Payment: An Issue Faced by Many
2 mins
Medicare Premium Double Payment: An Issue Faced by Many
Chelsea FC Inks Sponsorship Deal with Crypto Firm BingX
2 mins
Chelsea FC Inks Sponsorship Deal with Crypto Firm BingX
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
38 mins
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
39 mins
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
1 hour
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
1 hour
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
2 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
2 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
2 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
2 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Intervenes for Nationals Detained in Myanmar
3 hours
Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Intervenes for Nationals Detained in Myanmar

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app