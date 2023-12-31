Living Among Exotics: The Clews Family’s Unusual Journey

The Clews family of Warwickshire, England, lived a reality few could imagine – cohabiting with a menagerie of exotic animals.

Their home teemed with creatures as diverse as big cats and monkeys and was even graced by a pet leopard. This extraordinary life, complete with its hair-raising adventures and remarkable stories, began with Pauline Clews, an ardent animal enthusiast.

A Childhood Among Exotic Animals

Pauline’s journey with animals ignited when she acquired a baby chimpanzee, her heart captured by a photograph in the Daily Mirror. What followed was a cascade of exotic acquisitions, including a bear from a circus and a raccoon.

As the collection burgeoned, the Clews family opened their home to the public in the 1960s, evolving into the Southam Zoo.

The zoo, an eight-acre wonderland, was a tantalizing spectacle of exotic birds, big cats, and monkeys. It served not just as a gallery of biodiversity but also as a haven where extraordinary bonds were nurtured between animals and their keepers. Graham Clews, now 75, fondly recalls the tales of a beloved pet leopard named Charlie and an endearing penguin, Wobbly Willy.

The Zoo: A Local Sensation

Over time, the Clews family’s unique initiative transformed into a local sensation. It drew a motley crowd of visitors, photographers, TV and film crews. Even celebrities like the renowned musician Gary Numan were drawn to the exotic allure of the family’s zoo.

The animals, in turn, starred in various films, TV shows, and advertisements, their intriguing lives captivating audiences far and wide.

Challenges and The End of an Era

However, living with wild animals was not without its challenges. Managing the running expenses of the zoo and ensuring the safety of visitors around these wild inhabitants posed significant hurdles.

The most daunting of all was the loss of Leslie Clews. The zoo was eventually sold, and Pauline moved away, passing away from cancer some years later.

Today, the Southam Zoo exists only in memories and old photographs. Yet, the tales of the Clews family and their unique upbringing continue to inspire. They stand as a testament to the profound impact that animals can have on human lives, forever blurring the lines between the wild and the domestic.

