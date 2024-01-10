en English
Liverpool’s Radio City Tower: A Landmark in Flux

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 10, 2024 at 5:59 pm EST
Liverpool's Radio City Tower: A Landmark in Flux

As the city of Liverpool embarks on a new year, it does so with the prospect of a significant change to one of its most iconic landmarks. St John’s Beacon, affectionally known among locals as Radio City Tower, may soon don a new identity, a change that mirrors the transformation of its resident radio station. Radio City, a name deeply etched in the city’s cultural fabric since 1974, is set to transition into Hits Radio Liverpool. This rebranding initiative is part of Bauer Media’s wider strategy, affecting 15 stations across the region, including Hallam FM in Sheffield and Rock FM in Preston.

The Potential for Growth

Despite the listed status of the tower, which references the longstanding Radio City branding, Bauer Media is actively exploring options that align with the new branding. The intent is not to erase history but to adapt to the evolving digital audio landscape. Gary Stein, the station’s programme director, expressed his excitement over the potential growth that Hits Radio Liverpool could bring. He reassured listeners that local news, information, and music would remain integral to the station’s offerings. However, the word ‘change’ has often been a tough pill to swallow, and this is no exception.

Public Sentiment and the Path Ahead

The Radio City name holds a significant place in Liverpool’s history, and the tower itself is a defining feature of the city’s skyline. Understandably, the proposed rebranding has stirred emotions among listeners, many of whom expressed disappointment. Some have even hinted at the possibility of tuning out of the station. Bauer Media is well aware of the local attachment to the Radio City name and has promised to approach the tower’s future with sensitivity.

Adapting to Ensure Future Success

While the nostalgia associated with Radio City is palpable, Bauer Media remains firm in its belief that the rebranding is a step in the right direction. The company is optimistic about the potential growth of Hits Radio and emphasizes the need to adapt to ensure the future success of radio in the ever-evolving digital audio landscape. As they say, the only constant is change, and in this instance, Liverpool’s beloved Radio City Tower may be the next to embody this truth.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

