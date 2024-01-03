Liverpool’s MV Royal Daffodil Set to Transform into a Premium Dining Destination

The MV Royal Daffodil, a former Mersey ferry, is poised to be transformed into a ‘world-class’ dining and drinking destination in Liverpool, courtesy of a £2.5 million conversion project at Cammell Laird. The initiative, led by actor Philip Olivier and Joshua Boyd, is slated for completion in 2024.

Reviving the Royal Daffodil

The vessel, fondly referred to as Daffodil, is set to be docked at Canning Dock, adjacent to the Royal Albert Dock. It is designed to house up to 560 guests, offering first-rate food, drinks, and entertainment, while also creating approximately 100 local jobs. The revamped ferry will boast three outdoor sun decks, a café, a cocktail and wine bar, and an 84-cover restaurant.

Daffodil’s Unique Features

Among the unique features is an event space named the Engine Room. The developers have also planned a mini-museum exhibit to celebrate the history of the Mersey ferries—a nod to the vessel’s rich past. This initiative aims not only to provide an exceptional dining experience but also to enshrine a part of Liverpool’s maritime heritage.

Community-Oriented Initiatives

In addition to its hospitality offerings, the project is heavily invested in community-oriented initiatives. It has partnered with La Salle Hotel School to provide apprenticeships and traineeships for the city’s youth. The project, which has been in development since 2019, has received planning permission from the Liverpool City Council, marking another step in Liverpool’s ongoing waterfront revitalisation.