Economy

Liverpool’s Housing Market Soars Despite Economic Uncertainties

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:59 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 4:06 am EST
The housing market of Liverpool saw an exceptional performance in 2023, despite a slowdown in sales and cautiousness among buyers due to interest rate hikes and legislative changes. Cathy Holt, associate director at Sutton Kersh, highlighted a steady demand for residential properties, with the final auction of the year on December 7 raking in over £7 million in property sales. In fact, throughout the year, the auction house managed to sell more than 500 properties, amassing nearly £60 million.

Properties Selling Above Guide Prices

Remarkably, properties have been selling well above their guide prices. A notable example is a Beaconsfield Street property that sold for 88% above its guide price. Another instance was a Garmoyle Road property that saw an intense bidding war, ultimately selling for a figure much higher than anticipated.

Demand Remains Strong in Various Liverpool Areas

The demand for properties remains strong in various areas of Liverpool. This includes Bootle, Norris Green, the City Centre, and South Liverpool. Despite the prevailing economic uncertainties, these areas have consistently shown strong supply and demand patterns.

Outlook for 2024

Looking forward, Holt anticipates that the new year may bring more optimism and a potential stimulation of the market. This is particularly likely if lending rates gradually decrease, making mortgages more affordable for buyers and potentially driving up demand even further.

Economy United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

