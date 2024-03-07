Liverpool's Historic Hartley Locks Project Hits Milestone with Metro Mayor Rotheram

Liverpool's ambition to lead in sustainable housing saw a significant milestone with the topping out ceremony of the Hartley Locks project, attended by Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram alongside representatives from Torus and Eric Wright Construction. This £51m development adjacent to Stanley Dock, which began in March 2022, is on track for completion by spring 2025, promising to deliver 195 new homes while aiming for energy efficiency and affordability.

Strategic Development and Partnerships

The project involves the construction of 185 apartments and 10 townhouses, complete with car parking and landscaped areas. It also includes the innovative conversion of nearby railway arches into commercial spaces, demonstrating a blend of residential and commercial development aimed at revitalizing the North Liverpool area. The collaboration among Torus, a leading housing provider, the Liverpool City Region, and Eric Wright Construction underscores the collective effort to unlock the potential of underutilized sites for community benefit.

Commitment to Sustainability

Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram highlighted the project's alignment with the region's ambitious environmental targets, including the goal to achieve net-zero emissions by 2040. The broader strategy involves investing over £105m to retrofit 10,000 homes across the area, enhancing energy efficiency and reducing living costs for thousands of vulnerable households. Hartley Locks represents a tangible step towards these objectives, integrating sustainability into its design and construction practices.

Enhancing Local Livelihoods

The development not only aims to provide affordable housing options but also to stimulate economic growth and community regeneration in North Liverpool. By incorporating commercial spaces and prioritizing energy-efficient designs, Hartley Locks is set to become a cornerstone for future investments in the locality. Torus's commitment to building more affordable homes in the city region reflects a broader vision for equitable development, with Hartley Locks serving as a model for future projects.

As the Hartley Locks project progresses, its impact extends beyond the provision of housing. It symbolizes a shift towards more sustainable, community-focused urban development. The collaboration between public and private sectors, exemplified in this project, offers a blueprint for achieving broader social and environmental goals. As Liverpool moves closer to its net-zero target, developments like Hartley Locks play a crucial role in demonstrating how innovative thinking and strategic partnerships can create not just homes, but thriving, resilient communities.