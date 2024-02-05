Liverpool Celebrates 14th Year of Purple Flag Status: A Testament to Safe and Dynamic Night-Time Economy

Liverpool, a city known for its vibrant night-life and dynamic economy, has once again earned the prestigious Purple Flag status for the 14th year in a row. This award, akin to the Blue Flag for beaches and Green Flag for parks, recognizes cities that demonstrate excellence in managing their city centres from 5pm to 5am. Liverpool's achievements that have led to the retention of this status are a testament to the city's commitment to creating a safe, inclusive, and lively night-time economy.

Achievements Underpinning the Purple Flag Status

Among the significant accomplishments that contributed to Liverpool retaining the Purple Flag status include the successful hosting of the Eurovision Song Contest. Additionally, the city increased funding for the Street Pastors service, a vital initiative for maintaining safety and inclusivity during night-time. The city also created a captivating Purple Flag video that encapsulates the spirit and energy of Liverpool.

An Array of Night-Time Offerings

Liverpool's retention of the Purple Flag status is also based on a positive report on the city's comprehensive night-time offerings. These include an array of bars, restaurants, shops, car parks, theatres, well-illuminated signage, and efficient public transport. The city has demonstrated a strong commitment to maintaining high standards in these areas and continuing to enhance its night-time economy.

Joining the League of Purple Flag Destinations

With this achievement, Liverpool proudly stands among over 100 other Purple Flag destinations across the UK, Ireland, Sweden, New Zealand, and Australia. Managed by the Association of Town and City Management (ATCM), the Purple Flag award signifies excellence in evening and night-time economy management. The award is supported by a range of stakeholders, including the government, police, and businesses.

Reflecting on this achievement, Councillor Laura Robertson-Collins voiced that Liverpool's continuous recognition underlines the safe and lively nature of the city's centre. It also speaks volumes about the collaborative efforts of public agencies and private businesses in enhancing the visitor experience. Liverpool's commitment to safety, inclusivity, and vibrancy in its night-time economy continues to set the city apart and contribute to its well-deserved recognition.