Live Like Royalty: Ex-Soho House Exec's £5.25M London Home, Furnishings Included, Hits Market

Stepping into the market with elegance and a rich history of design, the London home of Siobahn Farley, a former design executive at Soho House, is now up for grabs at £5.25 million. Farley, known for her pivotal role in the aesthetic transformation of various Soho House properties, has infused her Queen’s Park residence with a similar charm, featuring select pieces from her antique and vintage furniture collection.

Design Legacy and Lifestyle

Siobahn Farley's tenure at Soho House & Co. was marked by the establishment of an in-house design team, transitioning from reliance on external interior designers. This shift allowed Soho House to cultivate a unique and identifiable style, blending contemporary luxury with historical elements. Her home, an Edwardian terrace in the sought-after area of Queen’s Park, serves as a testament to her design ethos, showcasing bespoke furnishings, many of which are available for purchase at the Soho Home store in London.

A Glimpse Inside the Luxury Abode

The property, boasting spacious interiors and meticulously curated decor, spans several floors. Each room tells a story, blending modern aesthetics with timeless antiques, a hallmark of Farley's design philosophy. Prospective buyers are not just investing in a piece of prime real estate; they're acquiring a lifestyle, the Soho House way, but with a personal touch. This sale also marks a unique opportunity for enthusiasts of Farley’s work to own a piece of her legacy, as select items from her personal collection could become part of their home.

Market Impact and Future Endeavors

Farley's departure from Soho House to run her own business specializing in antiques and vintage furniture signifies a new chapter in her career. Her influence on the brand's aesthetic has left an indelible mark, making this property sale particularly significant for design aficionados and Soho House enthusiasts alike. The listing not only highlights the growing trend of designers personalizing their spaces but also sheds light on the value of design-led properties in London’s competitive real estate market.

As the curtains draw on this chapter of Farley’s story, the sale of her Queen’s Park home opens the door to new beginnings. It showcases the seamless blend of personal and professional life, where every piece of furniture tells a story, and every room sings a song of elegance and history. This property is not just a home; it's a piece of art, ready to welcome its new custodians.