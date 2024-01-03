en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Linklaters Facilitates the Development of Innovative Energy-from-Waste Facility in Walsall

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:55 pm EST
Linklaters Facilitates the Development of Innovative Energy-from-Waste Facility in Walsall

In a significant stride towards sustainable energy, Linklaters, the multinational law firm, has extended its advisory services to the financiers and hedge counterparties involved in the development of a cutting-edge energy-from-waste facility in Walsall, England. The facility is projected to be a pivotal player in addressing waste management issues and generating renewable energy, thus contributing significantly to the region’s environmental objectives and energy security.

Turning Waste into Power

The facility, to be constructed, owned, and operated by Encyclis, plans to employ advanced combustion technology for the conversion of up to 436,000 tonnes of non-recyclable residual waste from the West Midlands region into 49 megawatts of low carbon electricity annually. This conversion capacity is an impressive feat, with the potential to supply power to approximately 90,000 homes.

A Sustainable Solution

The primary fuel supply for the facility will be sourced from a range of local and regional waste management companies. This innovative solution presents a sustainable alternative to the region’s ageing fleet of first-generation incinerators, which are gradually becoming outdated and less efficient. The construction of this state-of-the-art facility is expected to commence in early 2024, marking a significant leap in the region’s journey towards sustainable energy.

Linklaters’ Role

The pivotal role played by Linklaters in this project, facilitating the collaboration between lenders and hedge counterparties, underscores the firm’s commitment to promoting sustainable initiatives. Their expert advisory services have been instrumental in bringing this innovative project to fruition.

0
Business Energy United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
28 seconds ago
RegCakes Reopens at New Savoy Location with Regular Hours
Gluten-free bakery, RegCakes, is now open for business at its new location at 801-A Dunlap Ave, Savoy. After operating on a restricted schedule during the holiday season, the bakery is now back to its regular hours, serving customers from Tuesday through Saturday. Relocation to a High-Traffic Area RegCakes, previously located at Lincoln Square in downtown
RegCakes Reopens at New Savoy Location with Regular Hours
Non-Jordanian Investments on ASE: An Overview of December 2023
2 mins ago
Non-Jordanian Investments on ASE: An Overview of December 2023
DFS and Click & Find Collaborate to Revolutionize Fuel Transportation Monitoring
2 mins ago
DFS and Click & Find Collaborate to Revolutionize Fuel Transportation Monitoring
Rise in Dutch and British Wholesale Gas Prices Amid Cold Weather Forecast
2 mins ago
Rise in Dutch and British Wholesale Gas Prices Amid Cold Weather Forecast
Minor National Decline in Quits Rate; Resilience in Healthcare Sector
2 mins ago
Minor National Decline in Quits Rate; Resilience in Healthcare Sector
Shattuck Labs Inc Experiences Notable Rise in Stock Prices
2 mins ago
Shattuck Labs Inc Experiences Notable Rise in Stock Prices
Latest Headlines
World News
Celtic's Greg Taylor Calls for Improvement Amid Criticism
31 seconds
Celtic's Greg Taylor Calls for Improvement Amid Criticism
Critical Blood Shortage in Bakersfield: Houchin Community Blood Bank Appeals for Donations
1 min
Critical Blood Shortage in Bakersfield: Houchin Community Blood Bank Appeals for Donations
Novel Framework CollaTIL Sheds Light on Tumor Microenvironment in Gynecologic Cancers
1 min
Novel Framework CollaTIL Sheds Light on Tumor Microenvironment in Gynecologic Cancers
Missouri's 2024 Legislative Session Commences Amid Political Tensions
1 min
Missouri's 2024 Legislative Session Commences Amid Political Tensions
Luke Humphries Triumphs Over Luke Littler in Historic PDC World Darts Championship Final
2 mins
Luke Humphries Triumphs Over Luke Littler in Historic PDC World Darts Championship Final
COVID-19 Pandemic and Its Intriguing Impact on Pediatric UTI Diagnoses
2 mins
COVID-19 Pandemic and Its Intriguing Impact on Pediatric UTI Diagnoses
Tarrant Mother Faces Additional Charges Following Daughter's Overdose Death
2 mins
Tarrant Mother Faces Additional Charges Following Daughter's Overdose Death
Express Care Transport: A New Era of Accessible Healthcare in Eastern North Carolina
2 mins
Express Care Transport: A New Era of Accessible Healthcare in Eastern North Carolina
COVID-19 Pandemic's Impact on Cardiovascular Healthcare in Korea: A National Study
2 mins
COVID-19 Pandemic's Impact on Cardiovascular Healthcare in Korea: A National Study
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
26 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
38 mins
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
3 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
4 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app