Linklaters Facilitates the Development of Innovative Energy-from-Waste Facility in Walsall

In a significant stride towards sustainable energy, Linklaters, the multinational law firm, has extended its advisory services to the financiers and hedge counterparties involved in the development of a cutting-edge energy-from-waste facility in Walsall, England. The facility is projected to be a pivotal player in addressing waste management issues and generating renewable energy, thus contributing significantly to the region’s environmental objectives and energy security.

Turning Waste into Power

The facility, to be constructed, owned, and operated by Encyclis, plans to employ advanced combustion technology for the conversion of up to 436,000 tonnes of non-recyclable residual waste from the West Midlands region into 49 megawatts of low carbon electricity annually. This conversion capacity is an impressive feat, with the potential to supply power to approximately 90,000 homes.

A Sustainable Solution

The primary fuel supply for the facility will be sourced from a range of local and regional waste management companies. This innovative solution presents a sustainable alternative to the region’s ageing fleet of first-generation incinerators, which are gradually becoming outdated and less efficient. The construction of this state-of-the-art facility is expected to commence in early 2024, marking a significant leap in the region’s journey towards sustainable energy.

Linklaters’ Role

The pivotal role played by Linklaters in this project, facilitating the collaboration between lenders and hedge counterparties, underscores the firm’s commitment to promoting sustainable initiatives. Their expert advisory services have been instrumental in bringing this innovative project to fruition.