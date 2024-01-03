en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Linklaters Advises Banks on Nationwide’s ‘Silverstone’ Programme Update

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:30 pm EST
Linklaters Advises Banks on Nationwide’s ‘Silverstone’ Programme Update

Linklaters, the renowned law firm, has offered its legal acumen to a powerful consortium of banks. This counsel pertains to the latest update of Nationwide Building Society’s ‘Silverstone’ residential mortgage-backed securitisation master trust programme. This esteemed group comprises Citi, serving as the Arranger and Dealer, and Barclays, BNP Paribas, BofA Securities, Deutsche Bank, and Lloyds, who have played the role of Dealers.

Revolutionizing Securitisation with ‘Stock and Drop’

The update introduces a groundbreaking ‘stock and drop’ structure. This pioneering structure intends to streamline both primary issuances and subsequent secondary trades within the programme. The inception of this structure marks a significant shift in the securitisation process, paving the way for greater efficiency and flexibility.

Nationwide Building Society: A Key Player

Nationwide Building Society stands as a significant player in the United Kingdom’s financial and housing sectors. The introduction of the ‘stock and drop’ structure in its Silverstone programme attests to its commitment to innovation and superior service delivery. The positive impact of this structure on the securitisation process could potentially ripple across these sectors, marking a new era in financial structuring and housing finance.

Freddie Mac’s NAIC Designations

In related news, Freddie Mac has released the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) 2023 filing year designations for selected STACR REMIC Trust, STACR Trust, and STACR Debt Notes. The designations reveal that 94.95% have achieved NAIC 1 Designation, while the remaining 5.05% have achieved NAIC 2 Designation. Compared to their 2022 year-end NAIC Designations, 38 STACR Notes have managed to upgrade their NAIC Designations. Freddie Mac’s Investment & Capital Markets Credit Risk Transfer (CRT) programmes aim to transfer credit risk from U.S. taxpayers to global private capital via securities and (re)insurance policies.

0
Business United Kingdom
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Barclays Downgrades Apple Stock to 'Underweight', Wipes $107 Billion Off Market Value

By BNN Correspondents

Rosen Law Firm Calls on Microvast Investors to Join Class Action Lawsuit

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

BPH Migas Delays Gas Network Auction Amid Supply Uncertainties

By Justice Nwafor

NBN Faces Historic Downturn as Australians React to Price Hikes

By Geeta Pillai

PSCU and Co-op Solutions Merge, Aim to Strengthen Credit Union Industr ...
@Business · 38 seconds
PSCU and Co-op Solutions Merge, Aim to Strengthen Credit Union Industr ...
heart comment 0
Idaho Gasoline Prices Vary Across Counties: AAA Report

By BNN Correspondents

Idaho Gasoline Prices Vary Across Counties: AAA Report
AVS Connect: Revolutionizing the Cooler Market with Innovative Technology

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

AVS Connect: Revolutionizing the Cooler Market with Innovative Technology
The Blockhead’s 2023 Crypto Industry Awards: A Satirical Take on a Dynamic Year

By Mahnoor Jehangir

The Blockhead's 2023 Crypto Industry Awards: A Satirical Take on a Dynamic Year
Fiji’s Prime Minister Eyes Investment Boom Amidst Criticism

By Geeta Pillai

Fiji's Prime Minister Eyes Investment Boom Amidst Criticism
Latest Headlines
World News
A Dynamic Start to 2024: Global Events from Crime to Sports
9 seconds
A Dynamic Start to 2024: Global Events from Crime to Sports
Pasadena Marks New Year with Inaugural 'Run with the Roses' 5K Run
11 seconds
Pasadena Marks New Year with Inaugural 'Run with the Roses' 5K Run
Nepal's Youth Exodus: Economic Necessity and Sociopolitical Implications
18 seconds
Nepal's Youth Exodus: Economic Necessity and Sociopolitical Implications
Underdog Luke Littler Faces World No.1 Luke Humphries in PDC World Darts Championship Final
18 seconds
Underdog Luke Littler Faces World No.1 Luke Humphries in PDC World Darts Championship Final
Photographer Verifies Authenticity of 1993 Trump-Epstein Photo
21 seconds
Photographer Verifies Authenticity of 1993 Trump-Epstein Photo
Scott's Genius ST Trail Bike: A Blend of Performance and Innovation
22 seconds
Scott's Genius ST Trail Bike: A Blend of Performance and Innovation
Gorham Girls' Basketball Team Overcomes Shooting Slump to Secure a Crucial Victory
44 seconds
Gorham Girls' Basketball Team Overcomes Shooting Slump to Secure a Crucial Victory
Tony Khan's AEW Experiment: Continental Classic Tournament Success and the Rise of a Triple Crown Champion
46 seconds
Tony Khan's AEW Experiment: Continental Classic Tournament Success and the Rise of a Triple Crown Champion
China's Rising Tennis Stars: Bai Zhuoxuan and Buyunchaokete's Impressive Ascend in 2023
47 seconds
China's Rising Tennis Stars: Bai Zhuoxuan and Buyunchaokete's Impressive Ascend in 2023
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
22 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
4 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
8 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
8 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
8 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app