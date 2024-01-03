Linklaters Advises Banks on Nationwide’s ‘Silverstone’ Programme Update

Linklaters, the renowned law firm, has offered its legal acumen to a powerful consortium of banks. This counsel pertains to the latest update of Nationwide Building Society’s ‘Silverstone’ residential mortgage-backed securitisation master trust programme. This esteemed group comprises Citi, serving as the Arranger and Dealer, and Barclays, BNP Paribas, BofA Securities, Deutsche Bank, and Lloyds, who have played the role of Dealers.

Revolutionizing Securitisation with ‘Stock and Drop’

The update introduces a groundbreaking ‘stock and drop’ structure. This pioneering structure intends to streamline both primary issuances and subsequent secondary trades within the programme. The inception of this structure marks a significant shift in the securitisation process, paving the way for greater efficiency and flexibility.

Nationwide Building Society: A Key Player

Nationwide Building Society stands as a significant player in the United Kingdom’s financial and housing sectors. The introduction of the ‘stock and drop’ structure in its Silverstone programme attests to its commitment to innovation and superior service delivery. The positive impact of this structure on the securitisation process could potentially ripple across these sectors, marking a new era in financial structuring and housing finance.

Freddie Mac’s NAIC Designations

In related news, Freddie Mac has released the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) 2023 filing year designations for selected STACR REMIC Trust, STACR Trust, and STACR Debt Notes. The designations reveal that 94.95% have achieved NAIC 1 Designation, while the remaining 5.05% have achieved NAIC 2 Designation. Compared to their 2022 year-end NAIC Designations, 38 STACR Notes have managed to upgrade their NAIC Designations. Freddie Mac’s Investment & Capital Markets Credit Risk Transfer (CRT) programmes aim to transfer credit risk from U.S. taxpayers to global private capital via securities and (re)insurance policies.