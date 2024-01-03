en English
Business

Lincolnshire County Council’s Site Development: A Significant Boost to Local Economy

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:59 am EST
The Lincolnshire County Council’s strategic development of six prime sites has marked a significant boost to the local economy, contributing to the creation of over 1,000 jobs. These sites, strategically located in Skegness, Kirton, Gainsborough, Market Deeping, Lincoln, and Holbeach, have collectively added an impressive 377,140 square feet of commercial space.

A Catalyst for Business Growth

The commercial space, now bustling with activity, has been utilized for businesses to expand and thrive. This, in turn, has created an estimated 1,121 jobs, a significant addition to the local workforce. The council’s investment strategy was comprehensive, encompassing the acquisition and preparation of land, infrastructure enhancements such as roads and utilities, and the construction of office spaces for direct rental to businesses.

Council’s Role and Strategic Approach

Councillor Colin Davie, the executive councillor for economy and place, emphasized the council’s pivotal role in fostering a conducive business environment. He highlighted the council’s forward-thinking approach in site development, designed precisely to attract new businesses and support the expansion of local companies. Notwithstanding the time-consuming nature of purchasing and developing land, and subsequently selling it, the employment figures underscore the long-term value of such investments to Lincolnshire’s economy.

Continued Growth and Development

The council’s strategy has not only led to the creation of employment opportunities but has also bolstered the local economy, attracting more businesses to the region. The council continues to support job seekers through initiatives like the new JobHelp website and the Jobs Directory, offering a wide range of roles, including casual roles with North Lincolnshire Council. The demand for carers in the area has also been emphasized, further highlighting the diversity of job opportunities available.

Business Economy United Kingdom
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

