Lincolnshire County Council’s Site Development: A Significant Boost to Local Economy

The Lincolnshire County Council’s strategic development of six prime sites has marked a significant boost to the local economy, contributing to the creation of over 1,000 jobs. These sites, strategically located in Skegness, Kirton, Gainsborough, Market Deeping, Lincoln, and Holbeach, have collectively added an impressive 377,140 square feet of commercial space.

A Catalyst for Business Growth

The commercial space, now bustling with activity, has been utilized for businesses to expand and thrive. This, in turn, has created an estimated 1,121 jobs, a significant addition to the local workforce. The council’s investment strategy was comprehensive, encompassing the acquisition and preparation of land, infrastructure enhancements such as roads and utilities, and the construction of office spaces for direct rental to businesses.

Council’s Role and Strategic Approach

Councillor Colin Davie, the executive councillor for economy and place, emphasized the council’s pivotal role in fostering a conducive business environment. He highlighted the council’s forward-thinking approach in site development, designed precisely to attract new businesses and support the expansion of local companies. Notwithstanding the time-consuming nature of purchasing and developing land, and subsequently selling it, the employment figures underscore the long-term value of such investments to Lincolnshire’s economy.

Continued Growth and Development

The council’s strategy has not only led to the creation of employment opportunities but has also bolstered the local economy, attracting more businesses to the region. The council continues to support job seekers through initiatives like the new JobHelp website and the Jobs Directory, offering a wide range of roles, including casual roles with North Lincolnshire Council. The demand for carers in the area has also been emphasized, further highlighting the diversity of job opportunities available.