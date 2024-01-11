en English
Lincolnshire Council Weighs Funding to Reopen Deepings Leisure Centre

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:51 am EST | Updated: Jan 12, 2024 at 2:00 am EST
Lincolnshire Council Weighs Funding to Reopen Deepings Leisure Centre

Lincolnshire’s South Kesteven District Council is contemplating a proposal to allocate £850,000 from its reserves towards the reopening of Deepings Leisure Centre, which has remained closed since July 2021 due to a faulty roof posing significant health and safety risks. The council had earlier announced a permanent closure of the centre, stating the lack of funds necessary for the £10.5 million repairs.

A Community Enterprise on a Mission

The rescue operation for the leisure centre is being helmed by a community enterprise, the Deepings Community Leisure Centre Community Interest Company (CIC). This organization is spearheading efforts to raise the whopping £2.2 million required for the refurbishment of the centre. The CIC’s strategy includes seeking funds from a variety of sources, encompassing local parish councils, a charity, and the Lincolnshire County Council, besides the generous grant from the district council.

Councillors Express Concerns and Hopes

During a recent meeting, Deputy Leader Cllr Ashley Baxter displayed optimism about the project’s success. However, other councillors expressed worries over underestimated refurbishment and operating costs, along with the risk of the centre not being sustainable in the long run. The concerns revolve around the projected user numbers and the possible financial implications on the council amidst other responsibilities. Yet, supporters of the project firmly believe in its positive impact on the local community.

The council is scheduled to make its decision at an extraordinary meeting at 14:30 GMT. This decision will not only determine the fate of the Deepings Leisure Centre but also set a precedent for future community projects. The anticipation is high, and the stakes are even higher as the community awaits this pivotal decision.

Business United Kingdom
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

