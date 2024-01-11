en English
Business

Limb-art Sets Sights on £1M Revenue Through International Expansion

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:09 am EST
Limb-art Sets Sights on £1M Revenue Through International Expansion

North Wales-based company Limb-art, acclaimed for designing and manufacturing decorative prosthetic leg covers, is set on attaining a revenue landmark of £1 million by 2026. This ambitious target is buoyed by an aggressive export strategy, with distribution deals already secured in the United States and the Netherlands. The US alone is projected to require more than 500 leg covers annually for its amputee population. The company’s products, crafted from recyclable high-grade nylon with cutting-edge digital processes, are not only popular overseas but also in domestic markets through collaboration with the NHS in England and Wales.

Limb-art’s Growing Global Footprint

Limb-art, co-founded by former Paralympian Mark Williams and his wife Rachael in 2018, has already marked 25% of its trade from exports. The company boasts sales in Australia, the United States, and the Netherlands, and is forecasting a robust annual growth of 25%, which is expected to propel it towards the projected revenue milestone. The potential for growth is significant, with global demand for prosthetic services anticipated to double by 2050 due to about 1.5 million people undergoing lower limb amputations every year.

Expansion Plans and Challenges

Leveraging the growing market, Limb-art is broadening its international reach. The company is in talks with potential partners across Europe, including Germany, France, Denmark, Sweden, and Ireland. The expansion strategy also includes hiring additional staff to facilitate growth. Despite the challenges posed by unique product paperwork, the company is confident about fueling its growth through international sales.

The Role of Welsh Government and Future Endeavors

The Welsh Government has played a crucial role in Limb-art’s expansion, offering support for market feasibility studies and assistance in finding overseas distributors. The company’s success is attributed to the mutual trust and personal motivation of the founder, who is driven by the desire to help amputees regain their confidence. Moving forward, Limb-art plans to further its reach into Europe and will continue to utilize support from the Welsh Government, including research projects and trade missions.

Business Europe United Kingdom
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

