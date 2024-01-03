Lilidorei at The Alnwick Garden: A Top Family Adventure for 2024

The Alnwick Garden, a renowned attraction nestled in the heart of Northumberland, has etched a new feather in its cap as one of the best family adventures for 2024, as declared by the esteemed National Geographic. The garden, housing the world’s largest play structure, Lilidorei, unrolled its grand welcome in June 2023 and has since been a magnet to over 150,000 visitors within a mere span of six months.

Seasonal Events and Visitor Projections

Its successful Halloween and Christmas events have been a significant factor in drawing crowds, and the numbers are projected to surge even higher in 2024. Ian McAllister, The Alnwick Garden’s head of marketing, expressed immense pleasure at receiving such an accolade from a prestigious travel magazine. He hinted at the introduction of new themes and surprises in the forthcoming year to further augment the visitor experience.

Global Expansion of Lilidorei

The Lilidorei brand is on a trajectory to expand its horizons globally, with an ambitious blueprint to open parks abroad. This move replicates Alnwick’s successful attraction model, which has been a significant catalyst in boosting local tourism. National Geographic extolled the attraction’s plastic-free play village, a commendable step towards a sustainable future. The village, dotted with fairytale-inspired structures and a colossal slide, adds another dimension to the charm of Alnwick, a town already recognised for its connection with the enchanting Harry Potter films.

The Alnwick Garden: More Than a Garden

The Alnwick Garden offers much more than its picturesque gardens and unique features such as the Poison Garden and the Treehouse. Visitors are treated to a spectrum of activities and events, including guided tours, workshops, and seasonal displays. The attraction also caters to the gastronomic delights of its visitors with a range of dining options and houses a gift shop for those seeking souvenirs.