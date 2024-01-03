en English
Business

Light Owl to Close Darlington Store Amidst Surge in Online Sales

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:16 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 2:53 am EST
Light Owl to Close Darlington Store Amidst Surge in Online Sales

Light Owl, a cherished creator of designer homemade lampshades, has revealed its plans to shut down its shop based in Darlington. A business landmark since 2019, the decision to close its physical store comes in the wake of an exponential rise in online orders, now making up a staggering 95% of the company’s total sales.

From Brick and Mortar to Digital

In an era where digital commerce is becoming the norm, Light Owl’s strategic shift is a reflection of broader industry trends. The beloved Darlington shop, despite its sentimental value, has been deemed too constrained to accommodate the burgeoning business. Instead, the company is setting its sights on expansion, eyeing a larger workshop space within a Middlesbrough industrial estate.



Gearing up for Growth

This shift towards a larger workshop isn’t just about physical space—it’s a stepping stone towards broader horizons. The expansion will allow Light Owl to grow its workforce, a crucial step in managing the surge in demand and increased online sales. The company’s aim is to further scale the business, with potential plans to move into even larger workspaces in the future.



Farewell Darlington, Hello Digital Age

While the physical store in Darlington is closing, fans of Light Owl need not worry. The company’s products remain readily available online, and for those willing to make the journey, the new Middlesbrough workshop is open for business. Rab, the owner of Light Owl, expressed heartfelt gratitude towards the company’s loyal customers in Darlington. He fondly reflected on the unique and custom lampshades created in the Darlington shop, referring to it as the company’s ‘spiritual home’. The future, though, lies in embracing digital sales and harnessing the potential of online commerce to further grow the business and improve the company’s ability to manage increased order volumes.

