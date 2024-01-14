en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Malta

Life’s Cycle: Births, Deaths, and Remembrances of January 14, 2024

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:40 am EST
Life’s Cycle: Births, Deaths, and Remembrances of January 14, 2024

Today, January 14, 2024, the cycle of life spins on as we celebrate the birth of new life and mourn those who have left us. Laranee Scerri and Nicol Bencini embrace the joy of parenthood with the birth of their son, Oliver, at Queen Charlotte’s and Chelsea Hospital in London. Amidst this joy, the community also shoulders the weight of loss.

The Legacy of John Azzopardi Vella

John Azzopardi Vella, a former business contributor to The Sunday Times of Malta, left us at the age of 85. His profound influence lives on through his wife, Estelle, their children, and grandchildren. A funeral mass will be held for him on January 15 at the Stella Maris parish church in Sliema.

Remembering Raymond Demanuele

Raymond Demanuele of Msida, too, has crossed the threshold of life. His family will honor his memory during the funeral, which will depart from Mater Dei Hospital for St. Joseph church in Msida on January 20.

Sir John Martin Kirby Laing: A Legacy of Service

At the age of 81, Sir John Martin Kirby Laing, an emblematic figure in British trade and philanthropy, has passed. His legacy of service and contributions to various organizations will be celebrated at a thanksgiving service on February 8 at St. Paul’s Anglican Pro Cathedral in Valletta.

Julie Said and Father Noe Schiavone: Lives Well-Lived

Julie Said of Balzan, who lived to the age of 70, and Father Noe Schiavone, an Augustinian friar who reached 89, have also bid us farewell. Both will be remembered in individual funeral services on January 15.

Remembrances and Anniversaries

Beyond those who have recently passed, today also brings remembrances of Gemma and Michael Callus, Giovanna Cini, Catherine Fenech, Harry R. Formosa, Malou and Peter Lanfranco, Cecil Pace, and Charles Spiteri. Their families mark significant anniversaries of their passing, keeping their memories alive and vibrant.

0
Malta Obituary United Kingdom
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Malta

See more
2 hours ago
Celebrations of Life: Births, Deaths, and Remembrances - January 2024
With heavy hearts and fond memories, the community commemorates the lives of several individuals who have recently passed away, while celebrating the introduction of a new life into the world. Announcements of recent deaths include the passing of John Azzopardi Vella, Raymond Demanuele, Sir John Martin Kirby Laing, Julie Said, and Fr Noe Schiavone. Each
Celebrations of Life: Births, Deaths, and Remembrances - January 2024
Malta's Specialist Employee Initiative: A Strategic Move for Economic Competitiveness
8 hours ago
Malta's Specialist Employee Initiative: A Strategic Move for Economic Competitiveness
The Power of Words: How AI, Loneliness, and Authenticity Defined 2023
12 hours ago
The Power of Words: How AI, Loneliness, and Authenticity Defined 2023
Rachela Pace Sets New Maltese Indoor Triple Jump Record
4 hours ago
Rachela Pace Sets New Maltese Indoor Triple Jump Record
A Tapestry of Life: Social and Personal Announcements for January 14, 2024
5 hours ago
A Tapestry of Life: Social and Personal Announcements for January 14, 2024
Beloved Colombian Woman Sandra Ramirez Brutally Murdered in Sliema
7 hours ago
Beloved Colombian Woman Sandra Ramirez Brutally Murdered in Sliema
Latest Headlines
World News
Celebrating the AP Top 25's 75th Anniversary: A Tribute to Iconic College Basketball Venues
3 mins
Celebrating the AP Top 25's 75th Anniversary: A Tribute to Iconic College Basketball Venues
Kanes Hill Primary School Closes Temporarily Due to Gas Leak
4 mins
Kanes Hill Primary School Closes Temporarily Due to Gas Leak
US Pharmacy Closures Spark Protests Amid Rising Concerns of 'Pharmacy Deserts'
4 mins
US Pharmacy Closures Spark Protests Amid Rising Concerns of 'Pharmacy Deserts'
Emirates Golf Club Poised for Dubai Desert Classic Success, Boosting Dubai's Global Sports Image
4 mins
Emirates Golf Club Poised for Dubai Desert Classic Success, Boosting Dubai's Global Sports Image
The Curtain Rises on Dancing On Ice 2024: Celebrities, Revelations, and More
4 mins
The Curtain Rises on Dancing On Ice 2024: Celebrities, Revelations, and More
Jendayi Triumphs in the Villoo C. Poonawalla Indian Oaks
5 mins
Jendayi Triumphs in the Villoo C. Poonawalla Indian Oaks
Congressional Hearing Tackles Risks of Progressive Ideologies in U.S. Military
5 mins
Congressional Hearing Tackles Risks of Progressive Ideologies in U.S. Military
Former Steelers Linebacker Ryan Shazier Files for Divorce
5 mins
Former Steelers Linebacker Ryan Shazier Files for Divorce
Atletico Madrid's Angel Correa and Family Fall Victim to Armed Robbery
5 mins
Atletico Madrid's Angel Correa and Family Fall Victim to Armed Robbery
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
3 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
5 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
6 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
7 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
8 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
13 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
13 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
14 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
14 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app