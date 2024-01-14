Life’s Cycle: Births, Deaths, and Remembrances of January 14, 2024

Today, January 14, 2024, the cycle of life spins on as we celebrate the birth of new life and mourn those who have left us. Laranee Scerri and Nicol Bencini embrace the joy of parenthood with the birth of their son, Oliver, at Queen Charlotte’s and Chelsea Hospital in London. Amidst this joy, the community also shoulders the weight of loss.

The Legacy of John Azzopardi Vella

John Azzopardi Vella, a former business contributor to The Sunday Times of Malta, left us at the age of 85. His profound influence lives on through his wife, Estelle, their children, and grandchildren. A funeral mass will be held for him on January 15 at the Stella Maris parish church in Sliema.

Remembering Raymond Demanuele

Raymond Demanuele of Msida, too, has crossed the threshold of life. His family will honor his memory during the funeral, which will depart from Mater Dei Hospital for St. Joseph church in Msida on January 20.

Sir John Martin Kirby Laing: A Legacy of Service

At the age of 81, Sir John Martin Kirby Laing, an emblematic figure in British trade and philanthropy, has passed. His legacy of service and contributions to various organizations will be celebrated at a thanksgiving service on February 8 at St. Paul’s Anglican Pro Cathedral in Valletta.

Julie Said and Father Noe Schiavone: Lives Well-Lived

Julie Said of Balzan, who lived to the age of 70, and Father Noe Schiavone, an Augustinian friar who reached 89, have also bid us farewell. Both will be remembered in individual funeral services on January 15.

Remembrances and Anniversaries

Beyond those who have recently passed, today also brings remembrances of Gemma and Michael Callus, Giovanna Cini, Catherine Fenech, Harry R. Formosa, Malou and Peter Lanfranco, Cecil Pace, and Charles Spiteri. Their families mark significant anniversaries of their passing, keeping their memories alive and vibrant.