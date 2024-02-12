Life of Pi: Embark on a Captivating UK Tour with a Mesmerizing Tiger Puppet

A journey of survival and resilience, Lolita Chakrabarti's captivating stage adaptation of Life of Pi, embarks on a UK tour, starting April 2nd at Northampton's Royal & Derngate. Featuring a life-size puppeteered Bengal Tiger, the award-winning play introduces a new lead actor, Divesh Subaskaran.

Life of Pi's Triumphant Return

Based on the best-selling novel by Yann Martel, Life of Pi has already left a lasting impression with successful runs on the West End and Broadway. Since its premiere at Sheffield's Crucible Theatre in 2019, the play has garnered critical acclaim and amassed an impressive eight awards, including five Olivier Awards and three Tony Awards.

A Cast of Talented Actors

For its much-anticipated UK tour, Life of Pi welcomes Divesh Subaskaran as the new lead actor, making his professional debut as Pi Patel. Subaskaran joins a talented cast of 21 actors, who will breathe life into the story of five survivors stranded on a lifeboat following a shipwreck in the Pacific Ocean.

The Enchanting Tiger puppet, Richard Parker

A standout feature of the production is the collective Best Actor in a Supporting Role award given to the seven puppeteers who bring the tiger, 'Richard Parker', to life. Their incredible work creates an authentic and mesmerizing representation of the powerful Bengal Tiger, which has captivated audiences worldwide.

As the production sets sail across the UK, theatergoers will be treated to a unique and enchanting tale of survival and resilience. With a string of prestigious accolades and a talented cast, Life of Pi promises to be an unforgettable theatrical experience.

Tickets for the Northampton leg of the tour, taking place from April 2nd to April 6th, are now available online. Don't miss the chance to witness the extraordinary story of Pi and Richard Parker as they navigate the high seas in search of safety and solace.

Book your tickets today and prepare to be inspired by the indomitable spirit of Life of Pi.

