Lidl Proposes New Supermarket at Namco Funscape Site in Norwich

In a move that illustrates the shifting landscape of the retail industry, a proposal has been put forth for the establishment of a new Lidl supermarket at the site of Namco Funscape, a popular bowling alley in Barnard Road, Bowthorpe, Norwich. The plan entails the demolition of the existing leisure centre, marking a significant shift in the use of the premises.

A Response to Previous Closure

The emergence of this new store comes in the wake of the closure of the Lidl branch on Drayton Road the previous year. Despite this closure, Norwich maintains four operational Lidl branches. Lidl is actively seeking another site to replace the closed store, reflecting a determined strategy to maintain their presence in the region.

Job Creation and Community Impact

The proposed supermarket is expected to generate employment opportunities, with an estimated 40 jobs to be created. This initiative caters to a different catchment area than the former Drayton Road location, potentially broadening the reach of Lidl in Norwich. However, the anticipated change in land use from a leisure centre to a supermarket raises questions about the future of Namco Funscape.

Uncertain Future for Namco Funscape

While the plans indicate that the bowling alley may not have a sustainable future, Namco Funscape has not publicly expressed any intentions to vacate the premises. In fact, the bowling alley has a lease in place until June 2027. Philip Millward, the director of Bandai Namco Amusements Europe Ltd, has stated their expectation to continue operations at the site under the existing lease agreement.

In the ever-evolving retail landscape, the proposal for a new Lidl store at the site of Namco Funscape represents a significant shift. However, the fate of the bowling alley remains uncertain, demonstrating the complex interplay between retail, leisure, and community needs.