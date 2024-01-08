en English
Lidl Loses Battle Over ‘Overpowering’ Sign in Witham

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 8, 2024 at 1:24 am EST
Lidl Loses Battle Over ‘Overpowering’ Sign in Witham

Supermarket chain Lidl finds itself at the center of a dispute with local authorities over a sign erected at its Witham location on Bridge Street. Erected following the store’s opening in September 2019, the sign has sparked criticism due to its size and illumination, with opponents deeming it ‘dominant and overpowering.’ A retrospective planning application submitted by Lidl was met with a wave of objections, leading to a complex battle that has put the supermarket chain in the spotlight.

Community Backlash and Official Objections

Among the most vocal critics of the sign is the Heart of Witham Preservation Society, which has been steadfast in its opposition. Also opposing the sign is Essex County Council’s historic environment team. Initially, Witham Town Council did not object to the sign. However, this position changed dramatically after officials saw the sign in person.

Planning Application Rejected

Braintree Council ultimately rejected Lidl’s planning application. The council stated the sign’s characteristics were detrimental to the local conservation area’s character and appearance. This decision has intensified the ongoing dispute, pushing Lidl into a situation where it must either reapply for planning permission or remove the sign.

Dismissal of Lidl’s Appeal

Lidl’s subsequent appeal was dismissed by a planning inspector, further exacerbating the situation. Gabrielle Spray, a council planning official, expressed approval of this decision. Spray emphasized the need for businesses to comply with local policies that resist overpowering advertising in conservation areas. The ball is now in Lidl’s court to either reapply for planning permission or remove the sign to avoid potential enforcement action from Braintree Council.

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

