Lidl Loses Battle Over ‘Overpowering’ Sign in Witham

Supermarket chain Lidl finds itself at the center of a dispute with local authorities over a sign erected at its Witham location on Bridge Street. Erected following the store’s opening in September 2019, the sign has sparked criticism due to its size and illumination, with opponents deeming it ‘dominant and overpowering.’ A retrospective planning application submitted by Lidl was met with a wave of objections, leading to a complex battle that has put the supermarket chain in the spotlight.

Community Backlash and Official Objections

Among the most vocal critics of the sign is the Heart of Witham Preservation Society, which has been steadfast in its opposition. Also opposing the sign is Essex County Council’s historic environment team. Initially, Witham Town Council did not object to the sign. However, this position changed dramatically after officials saw the sign in person.

Planning Application Rejected

Braintree Council ultimately rejected Lidl’s planning application. The council stated the sign’s characteristics were detrimental to the local conservation area’s character and appearance. This decision has intensified the ongoing dispute, pushing Lidl into a situation where it must either reapply for planning permission or remove the sign.

Dismissal of Lidl’s Appeal

Lidl’s subsequent appeal was dismissed by a planning inspector, further exacerbating the situation. Gabrielle Spray, a council planning official, expressed approval of this decision. Spray emphasized the need for businesses to comply with local policies that resist overpowering advertising in conservation areas. The ball is now in Lidl’s court to either reapply for planning permission or remove the sign to avoid potential enforcement action from Braintree Council.