Lidia Lupo, 17, Missing: Urgent Search Underway

The Lancashire Constabulary is urgently seeking information on the whereabouts of 17-year-old Lidia Lupo, who was last seen on Sunday at Preston railway station. She was reportedly boarding a train bound for Manchester Airport alongside an unidentified male companion. Lidia's sudden disappearance and the mystery surrounding the identity of her companion have raised concerns for her welfare.

A Detailed Description

Lidia is described as a white female of slim build, with distinctive dark eyes and dyed red hair. Adding to her identifiable features are braces on her teeth and a Romanian accent in her speech. On the day of her disappearance, she was seen wearing a black jacket, a white top, black leggings, and white Nike trainers. The last confirmed sighting of Lidia was at approximately 4:40 pm on Church Street in Preston, Saturday.

Links to Manchester and Oldham

Further deepening the mystery of her disappearance, Lidia has known connections in both Manchester and Oldham. These links amplify the urgency of her current whereabouts and the identity of the man seen with her. The Lancashire Constabulary has, therefore, intensified its search operations in these areas, in addition to Preston.

Public Appeal for Information

The police have made a public appeal for any information that could assist in locating Lidia, especially any knowledge related to the identity of the man seen accompanying her. They are encouraging anyone with immediate sightings or potential leads to contact them on the emergency numbers provided. The safety and welfare of Lidia remain the paramount concern, and all efforts are focused on ensuring her safe return.