Libraries Connected Launches Support Program Amid Council Bankruptcy Fears

In the face of a looming financial crisis that threatens local authorities across England, Wales, and Northern Ireland, Libraries Connected, a charity championing library services, has launched a support program. This initiative is a response to the potential budget cuts that put library services at risk.

Libraries at the Brink

Nearly one in five council leaders have vocalized concerns about possible bankruptcy within the current or following year. Amid such a precarious financial situation, over 20 library services have joined the support program initiated by Libraries Connected. These services encompass approximately 650 public, prison, and mobile libraries.

Supportive Measures

The support offered through this program is multifaceted, including a confidential peer support network, a resource library, bespoke training, and communications support. The primary aim of these measures is to assist councils in maintaining local library services that are effective, inclusive, and sustainable, despite dwindling financial resources.

