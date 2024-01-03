en English
Society

Libraries Connected Launches Support Program Amid Council Bankruptcy Fears

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:08 am EST
Libraries Connected Launches Support Program Amid Council Bankruptcy Fears

In the face of a looming financial crisis that threatens local authorities across England, Wales, and Northern Ireland, Libraries Connected, a charity championing library services, has launched a support program. This initiative is a response to the potential budget cuts that put library services at risk.

Libraries at the Brink

Nearly one in five council leaders have vocalized concerns about possible bankruptcy within the current or following year. Amid such a precarious financial situation, over 20 library services have joined the support program initiated by Libraries Connected. These services encompass approximately 650 public, prison, and mobile libraries.

Supportive Measures

The support offered through this program is multifaceted, including a confidential peer support network, a resource library, bespoke training, and communications support. The primary aim of these measures is to assist councils in maintaining local library services that are effective, inclusive, and sustainable, despite dwindling financial resources.

Libraries: More Than Just Books

Libraries offer a host of services to the community beyond merely lending books. For example, the San Antonio Public Library provides internet access, public printing and copying services, and free Wi-Fi for visitors. Public computers and laptops are available for use, while personal devices can also be connected to the internet. The library also offers opportunities for career growth and volunteering.

Libraries: A Platform for Community Action

In an instance of library-related community action, Callie Roessler, a student from Boyle County Ky High School, responded proactively when her school banned over 100 books. Roessler and a peer created the Instagram account Boyle_Banned, drawing attention to the books being removed and sparking community awareness. The account quickly gained hundreds of followers and statewide attention, culminating in a complete reversal of the ban on November 4.

Society United Kingdom
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

