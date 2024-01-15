Liberty Department Store Eyes Expansion Backed by Beauty Range Success

London's iconic luxury department store, Liberty, is setting its sights on expansion, driven by the success of its own-label beauty products. The company is looking to leverage the popularity of its in-house brand to fuel growth, potentially leading to the opening of standalone stores— a strategic move that echoes the likes of Harrods' H Beauty venture.

The Fragrance Success Story

Liberty's foray into the beauty industry began with the launch of its LBTY beauty brand, which initially introduced five high-end fragrances. The new line was met with resounding success, with demand so high that it tested the company's supply capabilities. Adil Mehboob-Khan, Liberty's CEO, expressed enthusiasm about the brand's growth potential during a recent interview with the Financial Times, citing the popularity of Liberty's products as a promising sign of future expansion.

Beauty as the Main Growth Driver

Mehboob-Khan envisions a full beauty range under the LBTY brand, complementing Liberty's existing product lines that span accessories, womenswear, menswear, jewelry, and homewares. The CEO highlighted beauty as a key focus for the year, despite unpredictability in the fashion market. He anticipates the beauty and accessories sectors to perform strongly, outpacing other areas.

The Potential for Physical Stores

The expansion plans extend beyond products. Mehboob-Khan revealed that there is strong customer interest in seeing Liberty's brand expand beyond online commerce, suggesting the potential for physical stores. This would be a significant development, as Liberty hasn't opened new physical locations since the last century. The CEO also hinted at international expansion, indicating that the demand for the brand is not just strong domestically, but also overseas.

Liberty's ambitious strategy comes on the heels of a significant financial recovery. The company reported a 23% increase in revenues to £185 million for the year ending January 28, 2023, and a positive pre-tax profit of £712,000. This marks a significant turnaround from a £7.1 million loss in the previous year, demonstrating the store's resilience in the face of the pandemic.