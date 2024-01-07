en English
Transportation

Leyton Station Gears Up for Step-Free Upgrade Amid Overcrowding

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 1:24 am EST
Leyton Station Gears Up for Step-Free Upgrade Amid Overcrowding

Leyton Station in Waltham Forest is on the cusp of a transformation, with an upgrade set to commence by July 2024. This announcement follows the conclusion of a funding agreement between Waltham Forest Council and Transport for London (TfL). The station overhaul, aimed at increasing capacity and introducing step-free access, is a proactive response to the severe congestion experienced during peak hours.

Levelling Up Funding Fuels the Project

Despite the financial hurdles faced by TfL in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, this is one of the few upgrade projects moving forward. The project’s viability received a significant boost with a £13 million grant from the Levelling Up funding, awarded to the Greater London Authority (GLA), which oversees TfL. Previously, Waltham Forest Council had committed £9 million from new developments, with the potential to reduce its contribution if the project costs are lower than anticipated.

Unlocking Potential for Development and Accessibility

The station upgrade is a vital cog in the council’s ambitious plan to develop 7,000 new homes within a 1km radius of Leyton Station. It is also a much-needed step to enhance accessibility for residents, as other neighbouring stations lack step-free access. Although concept designs were approved and detailed planning commenced in August 2024, TfL has yet to release any images or specifics regarding the new station layout. The council’s 2019 design concept depicted a potential new building adjacent to the platforms, but this may not mirror the final design.

Next Steps for the Leyton Station Upgrade

Looking ahead, the project’s forthcoming stages include final business case approval by the Department for Transport, the selection of a construction contractor, and the submission of a planning application to the council. The upgrade is projected to accommodate passenger demand until 2041, providing an additional 30% capacity.

Transportation United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

BNN Correspondents

