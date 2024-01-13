en English
Business

Leyland Market to Undergo a £38 Million Refurbishment: A Boost for Leyland Town

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:02 am EST
As part of the Leyland Town Deal, Leyland Market is set to undergo a substantial refurbishment. The £38 million project, set to begin in summer, is expected to last for 12 months. The renovation is aimed at modernizing the market’s existing infrastructure, introducing a new roof, a modern design, and a revitalized branding for the stalls. The purpose of the project is to amplify the market’s vitality by offering a blend of retail and food and drink options.

Refreshing the Market Infrastructure

The upgrades include internal refurbishments, creating new external stalls, and developing a new market square. The existing market hall structure will be preserved, emphasizing the importance of maintaining the historical elements of the market. The problematic roof, a long-standing issue, will be replaced with a new, sustainable structure.

Impact on Traders and the Community

Due to the extensive renovations, the market will be closed. This has led the South Ribble Borough Council to explore alternative trading locations and financial compensation for the affected traders. Consultations with market traders are ongoing to determine the best course of action during the closure period.

Transformation Under the Leyland Town Deal

The Leyland Town Deal is not just about the market refurbishment. It also encompasses broader town center regeneration and the establishment of a new business hub to support workspace availability, events, and skill development. Despite the disruptions expected during the project, the council is firm that the investment and improvements will serve Leyland for generations to come.

Business United Kingdom
Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

