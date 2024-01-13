Leyland Market to Undergo a £38 Million Refurbishment: A Boost for Leyland Town

As part of the Leyland Town Deal, Leyland Market is set to undergo a substantial refurbishment. The £38 million project, set to begin in summer, is expected to last for 12 months. The renovation is aimed at modernizing the market’s existing infrastructure, introducing a new roof, a modern design, and a revitalized branding for the stalls. The purpose of the project is to amplify the market’s vitality by offering a blend of retail and food and drink options.

Refreshing the Market Infrastructure

The upgrades include internal refurbishments, creating new external stalls, and developing a new market square. The existing market hall structure will be preserved, emphasizing the importance of maintaining the historical elements of the market. The problematic roof, a long-standing issue, will be replaced with a new, sustainable structure.

Impact on Traders and the Community

Due to the extensive renovations, the market will be closed. This has led the South Ribble Borough Council to explore alternative trading locations and financial compensation for the affected traders. Consultations with market traders are ongoing to determine the best course of action during the closure period.

Transformation Under the Leyland Town Deal

The Leyland Town Deal is not just about the market refurbishment. It also encompasses broader town center regeneration and the establishment of a new business hub to support workspace availability, events, and skill development. Despite the disruptions expected during the project, the council is firm that the investment and improvements will serve Leyland for generations to come.