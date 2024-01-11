LeShuttle Freight: A Mixed Bag of Performance in December 2023

LeShuttle Freight, a key component of the Getlink SE group, experienced a notable decline in its transportation operations for trucks and passenger vehicles in December 2023. The month’s downturn in figures, when compared to both November 2023 and the same period in 2022, raises questions about the reasons behind such decreases and their implications for the future.

The Downturn in Figures

Throughout December 2023, LeShuttle Freight transported 90,780 trucks. This figure represents a decline from the previous month, a decrease largely attributed to an operational disruption on December 21. Over the entire year 2023, LeShuttle Freight carried a total of 1.2 million trucks. This annual figure reflects a downturn linked to the economic situation in the UK, a potential harbinger of challenges that may lie ahead.

Passenger Vehicle Transport: A Mixed Picture

Passenger vehicle transportation also experienced a decrease, with LeShuttle carrying 186,979 vehicles in December 2023, down 4% compared to the same month in 2022. This decline was influenced by the same operational disruption that affected truck transportation. However, the overall picture for 2023 tells a different story. Over the course of the year, passenger vehicle traffic increased by 6% compared to 2022, totaling 2.25 million vehicles transported by LeShuttle. This growth amidst a decline in December suggests a complex interplay of factors at work.

Looking Ahead: Key Dates and Future Prospects

The annual traffic figures and consolidated revenue for Getlink Group will be announced on January 25, 2024. These figures, along with the January traffic figures to be released on February 8, 2024, will shed further light on the group’s performance and future prospects. As the manager of the Channel Tunnel infrastructure until 2086, Getlink SE plays a pivotal role in cross-Channel transportation, providing Shuttle services for trucks and passenger vehicles between Folkestone, UK, and Calais, France. The Eurotunnel’s adaptation to a smart border system since December 31, 2020, is a testament to its commitment to maintaining the Channel Tunnel as the fastest, most reliable, easiest, and most eco-friendly route between the UK and the Continent. Since its inception in 1994, the Channel Tunnel has seen nearly 490 million people and 101 million vehicles pass through, underpinning its status as a crucial conduit for trade, accounting for 25% of commerce between the Continent and the UK. Its role is further enhanced by the ElecLink electricity interconnector. Furthermore, the group’s dedication to sustainable mobility and environmental responsibility, demonstrated through its rail freight subsidiary Europorte and initiatives that prevent 1.4 million tonnes of CO2 emissions annually, underscores its potential for a resilient future in the face of current challenges.