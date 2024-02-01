Leicestershire Villages in Crisis: Water Main Burst Disrupts Gas Supply

In an unprecedented disruption, a significant water main burst has led to the cessation of gas service for 2,652 properties in Ratby and Kirby Muxloe, two quaint villages nestled in the heart of Leicestershire. The incident has not only closed the doors of the primary school and local businesses but also triggered the Leicestershire Resilience Forum to declare a 'major incident.'

Navigating Uncharted Waters

Approximately 30,000 liters of water, a volume that could fill about 180 bathtubs, have been pumped out of the gas pipes. However, the exact estimation of water remaining within the network continues to be a puzzle. Cadent Gas, the company at the helm of the gas supply, has tactfully divided the affected regions into four zones. This strategic division is aimed at streamlining the water pumping and restoration process.

The task at hand involves property visits to turn off the gas supply before the removal of water begins. As of the latest update, Cadent's diligent workforce has already attended to approximately 2,000 properties. Richard Sansom, Cadent's East Midlands network director, has outlined the remediation plans. The strategy involves working from the outer zones towards the center, and thereafter, reintroducing gas to each home.

Community Safety and Awareness

Despite the urgency to restore normalcy, Cadent has urged residents to refrain from turning off their gas supply themselves. This warning stems from the risk associated with water potentially having seeped into gas appliances. In a bid to safeguard the community from bogus callers, Cadent has advised homeowners to verify the identities of engineers by calling their provided number. With a team of 100 engineers and support staff on-site, Cadent is actively working to restore service and has expressed gratitude for the community's patience.

As residents face challenges with heating and cooking, and local businesses bear the brunt of the disruption, no definitive timeline for the restoration of gas service has been provided. Residents are advised to keep checking Cadent's website for updates, as the company works tirelessly to restore the heartbeat of these Leicestershire villages.