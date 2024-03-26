Leicestershire Tragedy: Richard Basson Found Guilty of Partner Carrie Slater's Murder

In a shocking turn of events that has captured the attention of Leicestershire and beyond, Richard Basson, 45, has been convicted of the cold-blooded murder of his partner, Carrie Slater, in their Long Clawson home. The case, which concluded at Leicester Crown Court, reveals a harrowing tale of deceit and violence, leading to a verdict that has brought a semblance of justice to the victim's grieving family.

The Fateful Incident

On the evening of September 21, 2023, emergency services rushed to the couple's residence following a distressing 999 call made by Basson himself. Initially claiming that Slater had accidentally injured herself by running into a pool cue he was wielding, the situation quickly unraveled as officers discovered the true nature of her injuries. A critical gunshot wound to her forehead, inflicted by a self-loading pistol found hidden in the couple's garden, told a story far removed from the accidental mishap Basson had concocted. Despite being rushed to hospital and placed on life support, Slater succumbed to her injuries two days later, leaving behind a community in shock and a family devastated.

The Investigation Unfolds

Leicestershire Police, led by Det Inspector Emma Matts of the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU) major crime team, embarked on a meticulous investigation that would ultimately peel back the layers of Basson's initial account. Despite his claims of an accidental injury, evidence presented at trial painted a picture of a violent altercation culminating in a deliberate act of murder. The discovery of the pistol and ammunition in the garden, coupled with Basson's erratic behavior and refusal to cooperate with the police, led to his arrest and charge of murder. Throughout the trial, it was revealed that Basson had never shown remorse nor provided an explanation for his actions, leaving many to ponder the motives behind such a heinous act.

Justice Served

As the trial concluded, the jury found Basson guilty of murder, a verdict that, while bringing legal closure, leaves a community grappling with the loss of Carrie Slater and the brutality of her death. Det Inspector Matts expressed her condolences to Slater's family, acknowledging the incomprehensible nature of their loss and the enduring question of why Basson, a man who claimed to love Slater, would end her life in such a violent manner. With Basson's sentencing scheduled, the focus now shifts to the broader implications of domestic violence and the need for vigilance and support for those at risk.

As this tragic case concludes, it serves as a stark reminder of the devastating impact of domestic violence and the importance of seeking help before it's too late. Carrie Slater's untimely death, at the hands of someone she trusted, underscores the urgency in addressing this pervasive issue within our communities.