Leicestershire Employment Space Development Project Gets Green Light

A monumental employment space development project in Leicestershire has received the green light. Wanlip Holdings, the project's proposer, aims to transform a whopping 76.7 acres of land at Wanlip Road, Syston, into a thriving business hub. This strategic site, nestled between the A607/A46 Syston bypass and the Grand Union Canal's east bank, falls within the Watermead Regeneration Corridor.

Revitalizing the Business Landscape

The project's objective isn't simply to erect buildings—it's to create an ecosystem of diverse and flexible units that can accommodate businesses of varying sizes and types. This development isn't an isolated endeavor—it's a critical extension of the existing Watermead Business Park. Moreover, it's a move that promises to fuel the local economy by generating a significant number of job opportunities and fortifying the business park.

Aligned with Job Creation and Employment Enhancement Policies

The project aligns seamlessly with regional and national planning policies that prioritize job creation and employment enhancement. However, the journey to approval was not devoid of hurdles. The initial application was deferred twice by the Charnwood Borough Council's plans committee—in September and again in December. This led to the submission of amended plans on October 30, 2023.

Amendments Lead to Approval

These amendments included a reduction in the developable area of Zone B, as well as a new upper limit for the entire development's floor space. These adjustments ensured the project would meet local regulations and standards. With these changes in place, the revised proposal was finally approved on January 25, 2024, securing a promising future for the local economy and the wider region.