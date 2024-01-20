Leicester City Council Proposes Relaxing Taxi Age Limit Amid Declining Black Cabs

Leicester City Council proposes to ease regulations governing the age limit of taxis, in response to a dwindling number of black cabs in the city. The council has initiated a public consultation to discuss potentially extending the age limit for taxis from the current 11 years to a proposed 15 years.

Challenges Faced by the Taxi Industry

The proposed changes come in the wake of multiple challenges faced by the taxi industry, including financial pressures, shifts in customer demands, and the high costs associated with acquiring suitable vehicles. The current rules dictate that taxis cannot be older than five years at the time of their registration and must be less than 11 years old to be re-licensed, ensuring vehicle safety and suitability. However, these stringent norms are under review.

Public Consultation and Future Implications

The public consultation period, which runs from January 15 to February 25, aims to collect feedback from drivers, industry representatives, and the public. The council's decision, which is expected within two months of the consultation period's conclusion, will have far-reaching implications for Leicester's taxi industry.

Transition to Greener Alternatives

Amidst these changes, the council acknowledges the industry's need to transition towards greener, low-emission vehicles in the future, striking a balance between economic viability and environmental sustainability. Assistant city mayor Elly Cutkelvin stated that the council has been in dialogue with taxi representatives and is now seeking wider community input.