Leeds Weather Forecast: Cloudy Day with Showers and a Month of Snow Ahead

Weather forecasts predict Leeds to face a predominantly cloudy day with intermittent showers, particularly during the afternoon hours. The day is set to commence under a cloud cover with temperatures at a crisp 7°C at 6am. As the morning unfolds, a slight surge in temperature to 8°C is expected by 11am, with the cloudy milieu persisting.

Afternoon Showers and Steady Temperatures

The afternoon is slated to witness consistent temperatures and cloud cover, with showers forecasted for 2pm and again at 4pm. The Met Office has reported the likelihood of isolated showers in many areas, particularly towards the west, with sporadic sunshine spells in the east. The maximum temperature for the day is pegged at a modest 9°C.

Evening Cloud Cover and Persistent Showers

As the city transitions into the evening, the cloud cover will persist, and temperatures are expected to recede back to 7°C by 7pm. More showers are anticipated around 11pm, with the night temperature steadfast at 7°C.

Outlook for the Month

The weather forecast for Leeds over the next 30 days includes 6 days of snow and 2 days of rain. The upcoming weekend is expected to be colder but mostly dry, with some showers in the west and light winds. The new week is predicted to bring broadly settled conditions across the country, with colder temperatures and potential frosty nights. There is an increased possibility of colder than average conditions during this period, with the added risk of impacts from the cold, including ice and snow. The main theme, however, is the forecast of more settled conditions in this period.