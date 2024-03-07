Leeds' Ruckus24 Unveils 'Under The Arches' Venue: Launch Party with Lauren Lo Sung

Leeds-based event promoter Ruckus24 is set to revolutionize the city's nightlife with the launch of its very own event space, 'Under The Arches.' Situated in the heart of the city within iconic railway arches, the venue promises an unparalleled auditory experience with its state-of-the-art Funktion-One sound system. Coupled with a spacious outdoor area, 'Under The Arches' is gearing up to become a staple for open-air parties in Leeds.

Advertisment

Genesis of a New Cultural Hub

'Under The Arches' is not just another event space. It is the culmination of Ruckus24's dedication to nurturing a vibrant house music scene in Leeds since its inception in 2019. Prior to establishing their own venue, Ruckus24 has left its mark across various Leeds venues such as Mint Warehouse, Distrikt, TESTBED, and Sheaf St, hosting renowned acts like Burnski, Booka Shade, and Paranoid London. The venue's unique location and Ruckus24's pedigree in delivering top-tier events hint at the creation of a new cultural hub within the city's historic railway arches.

The Launch Party Line-Up

Advertisment

The official launch party, scheduled for Sunday, March 31st, is poised to set a high standard for future events at 'Under The Arches.' The line-up features an impressive array of talent including Lauren Lo Sung, Kepler, Wodda, and Ola & Lucia. Kepler, one of the three residents confirmed so far alongside Reeshy and Ruckus24 cofounder Josh Demello, will showcase the depth and diversity of musical talent the venue aims to present. This event not only celebrates the opening of 'Under The Arches' but also marks a significant milestone in Leeds' cultural landscape, offering a new sanctuary for house music enthusiasts.

Looking Towards the Future

With its strategic location, cutting-edge sound system, and a commitment to providing top-notch musical experiences, 'Under The Arches' is set to become an essential destination for party-goers in Leeds and beyond. The inclusion of a large outdoor area further elevates the venue's appeal, promising memorable open-air parties during the warmer months. As Ruckus24 continues to expand its footprint with 'Under The Arches,' the future looks bright for Leeds' house music scene, promising a vibrant and dynamic addition to the city's nightlife.

As 'Under The Arches' prepares to open its doors, the anticipation among Leeds' nightlife aficionados is palpable. This new venue is not just a testament to Ruckus24's growth and vision but also a beacon of innovation within the city's ever-evolving cultural landscape. With its official launch party, 'Under The Arches' is poised to embark on a journey that will undoubtedly enrich Leeds' musical offerings and provide a haven for those in pursuit of exceptional auditory experiences.