Leeds Co-operative Photographic Society Hosts Haydn Bartlett for Food Photography Lecture on March 13, 2024

Mark your calendars for an exceptional event that promises to transform your photography skills. Leeds Co-operative Photographic Society is thrilled to announce a special lecture titled 'An Introduction to Food and Product Photography - An Interactive Learning Experience', featuring the renowned professional photographer, Haydn Bartlett. Scheduled for Wednesday, 13 March 2024, this event is a must-attend for photography enthusiasts aiming to elevate their food and product photography game.

Unlocking the Secrets of Professional Photography

Haydn Bartlett, with years of expertise in the field, is set to share his wealth of knowledge on capturing the essence of food and products through the lens. Attendees will be introduced to the critical elements of high-quality photography, including lighting setups, angles, and composition. Bartlett's presentation and live demonstration will offer a deep dive into the techniques that make food and product images stand out.

Hands-On Learning Experience

What sets this lecture apart is its interactive component. Participants will have the unique opportunity to put theory into practice by experimenting with various lighting setups and photography techniques under the guidance of Haydn Bartlett. This hands-on approach not only enhances learning but also empowers attendees to produce impactful visuals. To participate fully, attendees are advised to bring a camera equipped with a 24-70mm or 100mm lens, along with a tripod.

Event Details and Admission

The lecture will take place at the 1st Floor, St George's Medical Centre & Community Hub, St George's Road, Off Middleton Ring Road, Leeds, LS10 4UZ, starting at 8pm. An admission fee of £3 includes a raffle ticket and refreshments, making for an evening that's both educational and enjoyable. Leeds Co-operative Photographic Society holds weekly meetings at St George's Community Hub, fostering a vibrant community of photography aficionados.

This event, spotlighted by a press release from the Leeds Co-operative Photographic Society and featured in South Leeds Life, promises to be a landmark in the local photography community's calendar. As print costs rise and the demand for quality visual content increases, such initiatives provide invaluable resources for both aspiring and seasoned photographers. Whether you're looking to improve your portfolio, learn new skills, or simply meet like-minded individuals, this lecture is the perfect venue.